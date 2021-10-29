QUINCY — Kayden Garrett missed the first month of classes at Quincy High School due to basic training and a wrestling season that stretched into the summer.
He’s made up the lost time thanks to the QHS Online Academy.
“I can work a lot faster online,” said Kayden, a senior.
The academy, new this school year, offers an option for students who may learn better outside of the traditional classroom or the traditional school day.
“It’s important just because there’s so many different families and different circumstances,” Kayden said. “Not everybody works the same. Not everybody works as well in person as they do online. My sister has been doing very well online, a lot better than she was in person.”
It’s also a perfect fit for Kayden.
“It gives me the freedom to be able to work, go to practice and make my own schedule,” he said.
One quarter into the academy’s first year, coordinator Brandi Many says things are going well with right at 80 students, selected through an application process.
“With many of our students, there’s a reason why they’re in the online academy. It’s not just like they wanted to be at home,” Many said. “We have students with medical issues, with mental health issues, students that just learn best that way and it works out for them that they can work or anything else they need to do and still graduate high school.”
Key is matching what the academy can offer with students who can benefit.
“It’s not for everybody,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “You have to be pretty organized, motivated to sit down and do school even though you’re not in school. It takes a certain type of kid to be successful.”
Some students, like Kayden, take a full load of courses online while others are “hybrid” students taking in-person classes for up to four hours a day, typically vocational courses or electives in art or music, and core subjects online.
QHS junior Jaden McPherson takes a metalworking/welding course in-person and does the rest of his work online.
“I found I was better at doing this than (being) in school,” Jaden said. “I’ve always had a problem with turning in assignments. This just seemed like a better opportunity.”
He’ll finish this school year online, then consider in-person learning for his senior year, but he appreciates the choice is available for QHS students.
“I know a lot of people that struggle in normal classes that are extremely intelligent,” he said. “This is a better opportunity for them.”
Fully online students are expected to spend 25 hours a week on school work — and Many tracks their progress.
“Many of our students are having great success,” she said. “The ones that are not, we are meeting with them weekly and trying to find ways and accommodations for them to help them be more successful.”
Ultimately, the academy offers students another path to graduation.
Planning work began some three years ago, well before the COVID-19 interruptions, but the pandemic “showed what could be done” through technology, Steinke said.
But the online academy is different from last year’s remote learning when students like Jaden studied and tested at home.
“Remote learning as it existed last year doesn’t exist this year. It’s a more hybrid version of remote instruction, and kids do come into the building to the online academy classroom,” Steinke said.
“This year is far more complicated,” Jaden said. “There’s more parts to it, more behind it, more interaction. It’s probably better.”
All testing for online courses is done at QHS under supervision — Many has to “unlock” each test on computers used solely for online learning through Edgenuity — in a room off the library.
“I see 90% of my students either every week or every other week,” Many said.
Many teaches a first-hour physics class, then spends the rest of her day with academy students.
“They can come in every day 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to test,” Many said. “They schedule their test with me so we can limit the number of people for social distance purposes, contact tracing and many of our students have high anxiety.”
A recent morning had four students testing, including Kayden and Jaden. Kayden worked his way through tests in five subjects, while Jaden took an English test. Other days might see every seat filled with students testing and Many busy unlocking tests and checking their progress.
Maintaining contact with students, and families, is another key to the program’s success — and so is teamwork between the family and the school.
“We are in contact with students and families weekly. There’s a lot of students I talk to daily,” Many said.
Both Many and Steinke expect the program’s opportunities to grow, especially for hybrid students.
“I don’t think we have many more than 100, maybe 150 tops, that this is right for,” Steinke said.. “The biggest change you’ll see is variations on the theme as opposed to doubling or tripling the numbers.”
But blending interaction at school and home “is the best of both worlds” for hybrid students, Many said.
“A lot of it is about building confidence and letting them find what’s right for them so they learn that it’s OK to learn differently and OK to do things differently. You don’t have to do the status quo,” she said. “I think it’s working.”
