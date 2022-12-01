QUINCY — Quincy High School plans to revamp a required English class for non-college bound students and launch a new sequence of art classes with additional offerings in the 2023-24 year.
QHS Principal Jody Steinke outlined the proposals Thursday to the District Improvement Team, which recommended the School Board approve the changes.
Steinke said the school’s art teachers “have thrown out everything and started over” to develop a sequence replacing the year-long Art I class with a new semester-long Foundations of Art course.
“Foundations will become a prerequisite for all other art classes starting with this coming class of freshmen. We’ll still grandfather everybody in currently at the high school,” Steinke said.
With the new semester course, “we quickly realized there’s an opportunity here to have some other semester courses. When Art I was a full-year it wasn’t matching up well,” he said. “A number of semester courses could increase enrollment.”
A new 3-D Art Studio semester course will incorporate elements of Art I and Art II while a new Ceramics II semester course capitalizes on the success of the Ceramics I course and its “huge increase” in students.
The new semester courses join painting and drawing, two separate semester courses, and the department’s year-long advanced art course and independent study option.
Plans also call for offering a new Communication Arts/English IV to replace the semester-long contemporary literature and nonfiction classes, which students and teachers say do not meet the needs of non-college bound students.
The new year-long course, a hybrid of online and in-person instruction, will focus on skills students need after high school and “the type of reading, writing, speaking you might do in a job,” Steinke said.
Some students will be in-person full-time in the classroom while others likely will check in once or twice a week with teachers.
“We’re still working out what the logistics will look like,” Steinke said.
Motivated students could complete the competency-based course in two or three months, and “I think we will have quite a few kids that might be able to finish the year-long course in a semester to free up a spot for a vocational course or to graduate early,” Steinke said.
Steinke also outlined other changes calling for allowing Business Tech Math, the final course in the math sequence for special education students, to fulfill the consumer education requirement and allowing Business Technology Concepts to fulfill the computer applications requirement.
Also Thursday, the District Improvement Team heard reports on the 2021-22 Illinois School Report Card and on the district’s English Language Learners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.