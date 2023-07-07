QUINCY — Nominations are being accepted for the second class of the Quincy High School Educator Hall of Fame.
“These people are pillars of the community,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “They belong not just to QHS. They belong to the community. It’s important to honor their contribution and impact on the community.”
Nominees must have worked at QHS for a minimum of 10 years and are eligible one year after their final year at QHS. Honorees may be anyone who worked at QHS — teachers, administrators, counselors, deans, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians and other staff members.
The hall launched this year with inductees John Baird, Tom Burnett, Margy Donald, Jeanetta Green, Peggy Klauser, the late Paul Koscielski, the late Nona Long, the late Dick Moore, Signe Oakley, Dan Sherman and Beth Young.
“It was a great ceremony, great to have some legends back in the building,” Steinke said. “I was lucky enough to have worked with a lot of them.”
A selection committee — made up of alumni, current teachers and administrators — chose the first class, but “moving forward, we’re going to take nominations from parents, former students, the public, former teachers,” Steinke said. “The committee will select each year’s inductees.”
Each honoree will get an individual award, and a brass plaque with the person’s name, position and years of service will be added to an oak panel displayed near the QHS main office.
Nominations are due each year by Feb. 15. Seventy percent of the selection committee vote is required for induction. Selections will be announced by mid-March.
Steinke expects larger classes for the hall’s first years.
“I doubt we’ll have 11, but I’m guessing it will be five to seven the next couple of years,” Steinke said.
All nominees will remain on the selection committee’s ballot for five years.
“We’ve started getting nominations, but we’re getting some for Quincy Public Schools staff as opposed to QHS staff,” Steinke said. “We’ve got lots of great people who worked across the district. This is just a QHS Hall of Fame.”
Nominations may be submitted online through a link on the QHS Facebook page and at qps.org/schools/qhs/qhs-educator-hall-of-fame. Online nominations are preferred, but paper copies of the nomination form are available in the QHS main office.
