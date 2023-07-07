QHS HOF

Brass plaques list the name, position and years of service of Quincy High School Educator Hall of Fame inductees. Nominations are being accepted for the hall's second class. 

QUINCY — Nominations are being accepted for the second class of the Quincy High School Educator Hall of Fame.

“These people are pillars of the community,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “They belong not just to QHS. They belong to the community. It’s important to honor their contribution and impact on the community.”

