QUINCY — Quincy High School PTA members have voted to become a Parent Teacher Organization.
“Really nothing, for any practical purposes, is going to change,” PTA Board Co-President Rachel Hansen said. “The officers stay the same. The things we do for the school will stay the same.”
But the move, approved this week and effective immediately, gives the organization local control over its fundraising and its membership dues.
“If you pay to be a member of PTA, we’re paying half that money to national and state PTA. We’re not seeing any return in money and seeing restrictions that limit how many fundraisers we can do and the type of fundraisers,” Hansen said. “It makes sense for us to put all our efforts and our money into supporting QHS.”
PTA also devotes resources to lobbying on political issues.
“Some of our members expressed that was something they did not want their membership dues to support,” Hansen said.
Beginning with its next meeting, slated for Nov. 8, the organization will function as a PTO, focusing all its funds on QHS.
The group typically caters a back-to-school breakfast each year for staff and awards grants to teachers. Recent grants provided new cameras for the yearbook staff, hands-on kits for the animal sciences class and alternative seating for some special education classrooms.
Money is raised through spirit wear sales, but the shift to a PTO “opens the door to the possibility of other fundraisers,” Hansen said.
Schools increasingly are shifting away from PTA to form independent PTOs.
“It used to be that parents didn’t necessarily have a whole lot of information or input about the education their kids were getting, what was going on in the schools and how to advocate for themselves and students. PTA used to fill that role really well,” Hansen said. “Now that we can more easily find resources, we don’t need the middle man of PTA anymore.”
In Quincy Public Schools alone, only Baldwin, Denman and Quincy Junior High still have PTAs. The district’s other schools have PTOs, and QHS started work last year to incorporate and gain not-for-profit status for a PTO.
“We as a group at QHS have been talking about it for a couple years, gave it a lot of thought, a lot of discussion. We felt it was the right way to go,” Hansen said. “Ultimately we want to support staff and kids. We’ll be able to do that so much better as a PTO than a PTA.”
