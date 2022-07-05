QUINCY — Changes in the Quincy High School Counseling Office for the 2022-23 year should streamline operations and potentially do more to help struggling students.
QHS now uses two counselors per grade level who stay with their students from ninth grade through graduation.
Beginning July 15, QHS will divide students alphabetically among seven counselors with the eighth counselor, Jessica Beaston, assigned to work with interventions, case management, all testing and all school counseling interns.
“We thought we could work a little more efficiently … by having somebody coordinate interventions in one place,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
Steinke, an assistant principal and counselors all now work with interventions, so there has not been a consistent person overseeing interventions for kids who are struggling.
Other counseling assignments will be Erica Huntley for students with last names starting with A to Cl, Ashley VanCamp for Cm to Fo, Megan Williams for Fp to Jc, Paige Owsley for Jd to Mc, Chad Struck for Md to Ri, Camille Donaldson for Ri to S and Dan Buelt for T to Z.
“We know there will be some growing pains. We’ve got some kids with counselors for two or three years who are now switching,” Steinke said. “We understand, but we feel the trade-off is worth it ultimately in the end.”
Another shift may change who parents speak to in the attendance office to excuse a student or talk about attendance issues with the student body divided by alphabet rather than gender.
Stephanie Chandler, extension 1626, will be the contact for students with last names starting with A to K and Kindell Webster, extension 1625, will be the contact for students with last names starting with L to Z.
In addition, a parent suggestion will streamline excusing a student for both parents and office staff.
“Parents are going to be able to ‘call in’ a kid sick using the Skyward parent portal. It won’t require a phone call,” Steinke said. “Instructions will come out before school starts.”
QHS classes also will return to ending at 2:25 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. in the 2022-23 year.
The release time shifted last year as QHS moved to six lunch periods. “With some other shifts in district schedules, that won’t work, so we’ll go back to the old plan,” Steinke said. “We won’t take any more time out of classrooms. We’ll shorten the passing periods to four minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.