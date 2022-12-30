QUINCY — Quincy High School senior Saya Geisendorfer spent the end of first semester crafting for a good cause.
She’ll be back at it, along with fellow members of National Honor Society and some Beta Club members, when classes resume in January.
The students, with help from NHS sponsor Karen Agrimonti, made fleece scarves for students at the Early Childhood and Family Center and the five K-5 elementary schools.
“It really makes my day knowing I can help another child,” Geisendorfer said. “We just want to help not only QHS but the community as well.”
Agrimonti said the project offers NHS and Beta Club members a way to earn required service hours that fits into their busy schedules.
“I wanted something they could do in my classroom at their convenience – during homeroom or if they have late arrival, early release or study hall,” she said. “It took me a long time to find an activity I thought would work, then I found online this idea of making these scarves.”
A generous donor offered to buy the project supplies, and Agrimonti got “an overwhelming response” to the idea from the schools asking for 60 scarves — and from the high school students willing to help.
“We made over 30 scarves in just over two weeks and have another 10 almost done,” Agrimonti said. “We’ll finish up the first week of January.”
Geisendorfer, who likes to craft, said making the scarves is easy.
“The fact it didn’t need any sewing was a motivation for many people,” she said.
“Kids who had never done anything crafty came in, sat down and got to work,” Agrimonti said. “They’re having so much fun doing it.”
Students trace and cut out figure eight-shaped pieces of fleece — nine in one color or pattern and eight in another — then cut a small slit near the top and bottom of each piece, fold it in half and insert another piece of fabric to make a chain.
“At the very end you’re left with one figure eight that’s open. I am sewing them closed. It’s a couple stitches to secure the scarves,” Agrimonti said.
Geisendorfer typically spent first hour, when she doesn’t have a class, in Agrimonti’s classroom working on the project and did the same thing during homeroom between her AP literature and AP biology classes.
“Besides first hour, when it was something to do to wake me up, my homeroom was kind of like a brain break to do these scarves,” she said.
Now Agrimonti’s looking toward the next service project — from simple efforts like making cards for children’s hospitals to potentially making “port pillows,” stuffed with fleece scraps from making the scarves, for breast cancer chemotherapy patients to use with a seat belts.
“I would love to do something like that,” Geisendorfer said.
