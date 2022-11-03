QUINCY — Quincy High School students and staff were safe after a Thursday morning threatening message received at the school via fax, and John Wood Community College continues to investigate after recently getting a similar threat.
QHS and Quincy Public Schools administration worked with the Quincy Police Department and the QPS Security Department to search the building after the fax was discovered shortly before 7 a.m. as some students were arriving for the school day.
Superintendent Todd Pettit praised the quick response of QHS and QPS staff and law enforcement.
"Our staff, when they found out, instantaneously put wheels in motion with our security department, our school resource officer and QPD,” Pettit said. “The building was being searched, and before first hour, they found the building was secure.”
No threat was found, and the campus was secure.
QPS said the threat was unrelated to the recent gun-related incidents around Quincy.
JWCC police continue to work with local authorities to investigate a threat received on the Quincy campus.
“There is no reason to believe the threat is credible,” JWCC Director of Public Relations and Marketing Tracy Hagman said. “We’ve done a complete search of campus. No threat was found. We are continuing with normal operations.”
Hagman said a message was sent to all campus staff, faculty and students to make them aware of the situation and updates will be provided when more information becomes available.