QUINCY — Seventh-grader Maryela Pulido and eighth-grader Ajijlah Moore-James enjoy spending time on their phones.
But not during the school day.
A new policy requiring phones to be shut off and stored in lockers at Quincy Junior High.
“I think it’s good, but I also think it’s bad,” Ajijlah said. “Kids focus more in school without that phone distraction. They get more work done learning things.”
She thinks students should be allowed to use their phones to call parents in case of an emergency at the school, but she does say the school environment is different with less bullying without phones.
“It’s more intense,” Maryella said. “People are anxious to go home and get to their phones and be able to text their friends.”
Less than a week into the new school year, the policy has “truly been a game-changer,” QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer said.
Cellphones had become a distraction, and sometimes a disruption, for students in and out of the classroom.
“The rule used to be silent and out of sight, and while that was the rule, students often had them in hallways, in classrooms, which not only caused a distraction in the learning environment but also caused behavior to escalate when teachers asked students either to put their phone away or take it to their locker or take it maybe down to the office,” Fleer said.
“Many of our behavior issues arose from device misuse such as taking pictures and video during class and posting it or social media posts that caused major disruptions within our school. That is just off the table now.”
Students may use their phones before and after school — and during the school day with a pass for medical reasons, such as to monitor blood sugar levels, or in rare cases for a teacher-approved use in class.
In today’s phone-driven world, seventh-grade life science teacher Stephanie Johnson had some initial doubts about the new policy but said it’s been “a breath of fresh air” for the school year.
In past years, Johnson typically modeled “appropriate behavior” with her own phone by having it out but not allowing it to be a distraction. Now she puts her phone away for the school day — just like her students.
“I love coming to work and putting my phone away. It greets me at 3 like it greets them, and sometimes I’m like ‘put that back away for a little bit,’” Johnson said.
Without phones readily available, Johnson sees a difference in her students.
“I don’t see students stopping their work to go check the phone,” she said. “There’s a lot less going on in the hallways. Between classes it was ‘did you see what so and so posted or what so and so said.’”
Instead they talk to each other, Johnson said, honing conversation skills “that we’re just kind of losing in the first place because of all of our technology” instead of texting or posting to social media.
Fleer said she’s been shocked at the lack of pushback from students about the policy.
“We’re taking away something that for a lot of kids causes them stress,” Fleer said. “Many kids sit in classrooms wondering what’s being posted about them and constantly wanting to look to see who liked what. Not only is it distracting, it causes a lot of anxiety for our students.”
Students still have access to phones with Johnson handing out passes this week so students could notify parents about athletic practices being canceled due to the hot weather. Each QJHS classroom has a landline phone, and phones are available in the office.
Fleer expects to see the no-cell phone policy continue at QJHS.
“Social media is here to stay. Devices are here to stay. Technology is here to stay. But we’re also at an age where many of our students struggle to figure out how to use it appropriately. Really they were not using it appropriately at school,” Fleer said. “Eliminating that piece and focusing on what we are here for is the right thing to do.”
Both Ajijlah and Maryella think they can live with this year’s new policy.
“It depends on if I have family problems or not,” Maryella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.