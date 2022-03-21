QUINCY — A multi-year renovation project at Quincy Junior High School should finish ahead of schedule.
“We’re hoping to be done this summer, which would be a year ahead of schedule,” QJHS Head Custodian Ryan Clair said. “It was a four-year plan, but hopefully, we can knock it out in three years, which would be great for everyone involved.”
The drop ceiling grid on the building’s first floor was installed last week during spring break, but new lighting could not be installed and “we were not able to get painters in,” Quincy Public Schools Maintenance Director Dane Barnes said at Monday’s Building Committee meeting. “We’re planning this summer to finish that project out.”
Work already finished on the third and fourth floors extended into the second floor last summer with new carpet in some rooms, new lighting, fresh paint and drop ceilings and new shades in all classrooms and will wrap up on the first floor.
“Things are moving in the right direction,” Clair said. “I can’t wait to see the finished product.”
Also Monday, committee members learned more about a proposal by TMI, to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Board of Education.
Superintendent Roy Webb said health life safety projects such as the HVAC system are critical to sustain district facilities.
“You don’t want to let those type of projects slip or end up being a greater cost further down the road,” Webb said. “Those are things you want to stay on top of. It’s prudent for our district and prudent for taxpayers.”
The $932,135 turnkey project calls for replacing 10 of the 11 rooftop units with new Daikin units, removing the remaining rooftop unit and replacing it with a new Daikin variable refrigerant volume, or VRV, system.
The proposal also calls for adding a building automation, or control, system for the HVAC units.
“That allows you to manage the energy consumption. Right now, the system runs essentially 24/7,” said Jeff Escott, an account manager with TMI. “From a maintenance standpoint, it’s an open window on the building around the clock to see if there’s any issues with performance of equipment.”
The proposal carries a 10-year complete parts warranty on all VRV equipment and RTU units with Daikin-TMI covering all service and maintenance labor during the warranty period.
Installation work will be done this summer in coordination with work by Goerlich Roofing Inc. on a new roof for the building.
In other action, committee members:
• Reviewed a proposal for replacing the Quincy High School theater rigging and curtain. Klingner and Associates recommended low bids from Technical Productions Inc. of $74,953.23 for the curtain and $172,845.98 for the stage rigging. Plans call for the work to be done over the summer.
• Discussed selling a school district-owned surplus 1988 GMC 3500 one-ton dump truck and a 1998 U.S. Cargo enclosed trailer. The School Board will need to approve the plan, which calls for sealed bids due by 3 p.m. April 14 to sell both as is with no warranty. The truck and trailer can be viewed at the Flinn Stadium parking lot. More information is available by calling Barnes at 217-228-7140.
