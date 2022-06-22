QUINCY — A glimpse of the upper gym provides a before-and-after of ongoing renovations at Quincy Junior High School.
With work halfway done to replace the lighting and existing drop ceiling, one side is light and bright, while the other is dark and dim.
“The light fixtures are half the size, drawing half the power, but producing more light,” Building Supervisor Ryan Clair said.
“The old drop ceiling in here had a lot of water stains because of the leaky roof and had a lot of holes in it. The ceiling tile we replaced is a gym-graded tile. We hope it will withstand being in the gym a little better,” he said. “It’s a much cleaner look. The quality of the light is so much brighter. It truly cleans the gym up so much more.”
The work will wrap up this summer along with classroom and hallway renovations — all a year ahead of schedule.
“Things are going good,” Clair said.
The project, the latest in ongoing renovations at QJHS, targeted electrical service upgrades and new LED lighting along with drop ceilings and fresh paint.
“Trying to convert a building built in 1933 to a more modern 21st century look, we needed to make upgrades,” Clair said. “Kids are excited. Teachers are excited.”
Key, he said, were the upgrades to knob and tube wiring in some portions of the building and putting classrooms on individual circuits with additional outlets to accommodate today’s technology without tripping breakers.
Upgrading decades-old lighting with new LED fixtures will mean energy savings going forward.
“Anytime you can save on the energy side on a 300,000-square-foot building, we need to be doing that,” Clair said. “We’re confident with the upgrades we’ve done that we’ll see a significant decrease in our electrical use.”
Work that began on the building’s fourth floor in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown and shifted the next year to the third floor — the two which house the most classrooms — moved this summer to the first and second floors.
Brown Electric is the general contractor on the project, with work also being done by Fischer Builders and Breckenkamp Painting.
“The majority of all the work that has taken place over the last five years has been local contractors,” Clair said. “We feel there’s more quality work, a little more pride in a building like this.”
A new roof, tuckpointing and new doors keep moisture out the building, while clearing the way to do interior renovations without fear of water damage. New drop ceilings not only improve the look of classrooms but boost energy efficiency, and controls built into the new lighting system will monitor energy use.
“With the craftsmanship that went into this building, and the way we’ve maintained and kept it up over the years, we’re lucky as a district. We’re lucky as a community,” Clair said.
“You’re never going to be able to replace this building, so keeping it up needs to be the district’s goal going forward. We could get another 80 to 100 years out of this building if we continue to maintain it properly and do preventive maintenance.”
Next up, Clair said, likely will be upgrades to the kitchen and cafeteria.
“The majority of that area is original to the building. The kitchen equipment obviously is not, but it’s got to be upgraded,” he said.
