QUINCY — Eleven area school districts, including Quincy Public Schools, are among 148 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by parents across the state concerned over mask mandates and close contact quarantines.
The 11-count, 359-page suit, filed Wednesday in Macoupin County by attorney Tom DeVore, asks the court to rule that school districts cannot lawfully exclude a student as an alleged close contact, nor require masks, without consent or a lawful order of quarantine.
The suit also seeks to declare invalidate an Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rule and an executive order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on masks and exclusion policies but doesn’t touch on vaccine or COVID testing mandates.
“We certainly all want to be compliant with the laws that exist. To the extent this lawsuit helps clarify the law in this area, what’s enforceable, what’s mandated, what’s proper, that is helpful,” said David Penn, the attorney for QPS and several other districts named in the suit.
Nikki Buehler, a Camp Point parent and a plaintiff in the suit, said she hopes the legal action brings clarity for both school districts and parents.
“It’s hard for School Boards to know who they should listen to … and what law they should be following as opposed to a mandate, a guideline, a recommendation, a suggestion,” Buehler said. “By having this settled in court, it will help them and help parents understand, too, what School Boards can and cannot enforce in our schools.”
No hearing date has been set in the suit, which also names Pritzker, IDPH and Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and the Illinois State Board of Education and State Superintendent Carmen Ayala as defendants.
With state officials also named in the suit, “at least they’re targeting the right people” because school districts all are “in the same situation,” QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“We all do similar things. We talk on a regular basis. We have legal advisors locally and statewide who have been advising us, and we’re all taking advice from IDPH and the local health department,” Webb said.
“We’re following what we feel is the executive order,” he said. “Everybody will be in the same decision-making cycle in front of a judge. We’ll see how it goes.”
The suit claims the defendants are not authorized to exclude any students, due to being an alleged close contact with a positive COVID person, without parent consent or a lawful quarantine order. The suit also claims the defendants are infringing on the right of students and their parents to “choose for themselves whether mask wearing … is appropriate.”
The plaintiffs — including parents in the Quincy, Central, Liberty, Payson and Mendon districts in Adams County; Carthage, Hamilton, Illini West and Warsaw districts in Hancock County; and the Pikeland and Pleasant Hill districts in Pike County — seek “class status” to represent all the students and parents in their school districts to force widespread change. That’s a change from previous legal action, including a suit DeVore filed against QPS over close contact quarantine, which affected only the students named in the suit.
Buehler said she and other parents named in the suit already have the support of other district residents — even for covering Devore’s fee, which has been reported to be $5,000 per school district.
“Our community pulled together and raised the money through donations of community members that are grandparents, business owners, parents of students. It came together very quickly,” she said. “We’re all hopeful some change can come our way.”
Still to be determined, though, is whether the suit will be tried in Macoupin County with all the defendants or divided into separate suits to be tried in different venues across the state. “It’s up to the parties to say they don’t think the venue is proper. It should go to where we reside,” Penn said.
“The best outcome we can have from this lawsuit is just the legal precedent to know going forward,” Buehler said. “Right now we’re just talking about a mask. This could help set future guidelines and law to be followed if any other mandates come down as far as COVID vaccine for students and children. It will help our schools to know what they can and cannot impose upon our kids.”
In the meantime, Webb said he’s optimistic about the area’s COVID numbers, especially with the prospect of vaccines soon becoming available for children ages 5 to 11.
“We’re not at zero, but the numbers are good,” he said. “With numbers dropping, vaccinations available and the governor talking about lessening restrictions, hopefully he’ll give those decisions and control back to local authorities and local boards so our School Board can work with the health department and do what we think is right. That may happen before this trial takes place.”
