QUINCY — A popular Quincy High School activity will expand this spring to junior high students.
The School Board, meeting in special session Wednesday, approved a trap team program at Quincy Junior High School.
Plans call for the new team to begin competing in March with the start of the spring season of the Illinois State High School Clay Target League.
“We’ve already got kids shooting and shooting very well at their ages. It’s just a matter of them putting on the uniform of the Comets and shooting for Quincy Junior High,” said Glenn Sanders, president of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association, which will provide financial support for the new team.
Quincy High School added trap shooting for the 2021-22 year, and organizers wanted to launch a junior high program at the same time.
“We didn’t feel ready to jump on board for both. We wanted to see how the high school would go, and it’s gone very well,” QHS Athletic Director Matt McClelland said.
Approached again about expanding the program, McClelland said the timing was right.
“We know that we are kind of a larger district in a rural area. We have a lot of interest,” he said. “We try to get as many opportunities for our kids to be involved in athletics or activities as we can. Not everybody is interested in basketball. Not everybody is interested in football.”
McClelland, QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer and QJHS Assistant Principal Rick Owsley all support the program, which “will mimic the QHS program,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
Next steps call for providing information to parents about the new team and holding a team meeting.
“We’re hoping to have 15 to 20 junior high kids or more be interested,” McClelland said, and with the program feeding into the high school team, “it will build and let kids shoot for more years, be involved and represent their school.”
Sanders said some 170 young people already participate in Mississippi Valley shooting programs.
“That means we’ve got 170 kids out there all getting good grades. If you don’t keep your grades up, you can’t shoot. It’s a pretty big incentive program,” Sanders said.
Other incentives include the possibility of earning college scholarships for trap shooting — just as QHS senior Jade Wiegmann did last week in signing a letter of intent to shoot for Culver-Stockton College.
“It gets kids engaged in the outdoors, not sitting in the basement playing video games,” Sanders said. “Basketball and football ends with the last game in high school. With trap shooting, they can do that their entire life.”
Trap shooting is considered a school activity, not a sport.
“It’s an emerging activity” within the Illinois High School Association, McClelland said. “Once they have enough interest, IHSA may move to have more of a state series for these kids.”
