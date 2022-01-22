QUINCY — As a high school student, Michael Klotz looked at a variety of career choices but always came back to teaching.
“I always enjoyed being around kids, teaching, helping people out,” he said.
Three weeks into his first teaching job — as a third grade special education co-teacher at Iles Elementary School — Klotz is confident he’s made the right choice.
“It’s going really well. I really enjoy it,” he said. “I don’t feel so new anymore.”
Klotz, one of six mid-year hires in Quincy Public Schools, joins 45 new teachers hired to start this school year, but the district still could add more teachers and employees in all job categories from transportation to security.
QPS and other districts statewide continue to struggle to find, and keep, teaching staff based on the latest Illinois Educator Shortage Study by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.
The study looked at feedback from more than 660 districts, or 78% of districts statewide, including:
• 88% say they have a teacher shortage problem.
• 77% report the shortage is getting worse.
• 86% say they are seeing fewer applicants for positions than five years ago.
• 93% of districts expect an ongoing teacher shortage problem in the 2023 and 2024 academic years.
The findings came as no surprise to QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten. But she said QPS is taking steps to bring educators to the district.
“We are hiring early. We are posting positions a year, or even two years, in advance at times to get qualified applicants. We’re actually even extending offers much earlier than ever before,” Otten said.
Klotz, who graduated from Quincy University at the end of the fall semester, was one of those early hires.
“It took a huge weight off my shoulders to come right in with a job,” said Klotz, who also credits support from QPS and his teachers at QU. “They work real close with everyone through QPS. It wasn’t a hard decision to stick around.”
The job brought him back to Iles, his first student teaching placement, where he co-teaches with first-year teacher Carley Engelmeyer.
Klotz, a Millstadt native, already knew about QPS – his mom Laura is a speech pathologist at Quincy High School – and knew what he’d be getting into with a teaching career from salary to satisfaction.
“It makes you feel good to help students get the right answer to a question they were struggling with,” he said. “Just seeing their excitement learning something new is really rewarding.”
Otten said hiring early has worked well for the district.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not facing the shortages that every other district is facing across the nation,” she said. “We might be facing a little less with the process (used) in hiring.”
In addition, QPS relies on a competency-based education waiver from the state which allows the district to place people in the classroom who already have a bachelor’s degree in any field and are working on a professional educator license.
“Over the course of the last four years, we have placed approximately 28 competency-based teachers into our school system,” Otten said. “Most of them have a different background, a bachelor’s in a different area and potentially may have had a career already in another position in the community and are interested in teaching,” Otten said. “We’re interested in having that background and that wealth of knowledge in front of our students.”
Over the past four years, QPS has placed some 28 competency-based teachers into the district. Some already have finished the license requirements to become certified teachers, and some are still in the process.
“It’s been very successful,” Otten said. “In reality, those are 28 positions we may not have been able to fill without the competency-based waiver.”
In the study, school districts statewide reported retirement, resignation, medical leave, promotion and termination as top reasons for teachers leaving and geographic location as the biggest negative factor for recruiting teachers followed by salary and benefits and pension.
Shortages are seen least in and near Chicago and most in downstate – 95% in West-Central Illinois and 91% in East-Central.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also has hampered hiring and retaining staff.
“We’ve had retirees that are retiring earlier because of the situation with COVID. That’s certainly been part of why people are leaving us,” Otten said. “Just like every other employer, we’re facing people changing careers, moving or switching districts, but certainly COVID has not helped in terms of retention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.