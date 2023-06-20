Discipline

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit, left, and School Board member Rachael Petty review student handbook updates Tuesday with the Discipline Committee. Petty said aligning the discipline policy in te handbooks is key.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Taking a more consistent approach could help address discipline issues in Quincy Public Schools – and a key first step targeted student handbooks.

“It’s key that we’re getting the handbook discipline policy aligned,” School Board member Rachael Petty said. “Not only does it help students and parents see what behavior is expected, it lets teachers know we’re serious about supporting them doing their job.”

