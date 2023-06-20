QUINCY — Taking a more consistent approach could help address discipline issues in Quincy Public Schools – and a key first step targeted student handbooks.
“It’s key that we’re getting the handbook discipline policy aligned,” School Board member Rachael Petty said. “Not only does it help students and parents see what behavior is expected, it lets teachers know we’re serious about supporting them doing their job.”
Petty reviewed student handbook updates Tuesday with the Discipline Committee.
The presentation highlighted few changes in the discipline section of handbooks for K-12 students but stressed what Petty called “consistent presentation” and consistent implementation.
“This is the first time this language is all the same. It’s what we’re moving toward for all the handbooks, knowing there will be nuances at each school,” said QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller, who worked with Petty on the handbook review. “The goal is all of them will read the same. This section is the first look at this.”
QPS policy outlines the district’s discipline code, but it’s included in the handbook “in laymen’s language and not legalese,” Petty said, and the behavior expectations apply “anywhere dealing with school business, on school grounds, traveling with school or representing the school.”
Aligning the handbook is a first step, School Board member Sayeed Ali said, but school leaders then need to deliver a consistent message to counter ongoing behavior issues that require staff time and energy.
“We know every situation is individualized, but we need to know that this is what’s going to happen,” committee member and teacher Jessica Koscielski said.
“What I hear the group saying is … frequent instances that require intervention could result in progressive discipline,” committee member Chris Russell said.
While it’s not as simple as 10 referrals lead to a suspension, “we can (say) we have exhausted all the different resources and tools available to us as a school district, and now the next step is a 10-day suspension. It might get all the way to that point,,” Ali said. “Staff is looking for more of something like that.”
Superintendent Todd Pettit said targeting discipline issues helps protect the district’s learning environment.
“As I close down my first year as superintendent, it’s clear that we need to focus accountability on all classroom disruptions, physical altercations and address those things, including disrespect to teachers, so that the learning environment is protected for all students,” Pettit said.
“If you’re having same behavior happening in September into May, then we missed something. Somebody somewhere missed something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.