QUINCY — An amended budget adjusts revenues and spending for Quincy Public Schools for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker reviewed amendments Tuesday afternoon with the Finance Committee.
“There’s no real surprises, just the unforeseen stuff that we put into action this year that we didn’t originally budget for,” Whicker said. “We’re accounting for it now.”
Whicker said there were hundreds of adjustments in the budget adopted in September which now calls for $100,102,060 in revenue and $96,114,371 in spending through June 30.
Major changes in included transferring $500,000 from the education fund to the debt service fund based on accounting requirements to pay all capital leases from debt service and boosting purchased services expense for architect fees by $200,000 and capital outlay expense for construction by $2 million to cover costs this fiscal year tied to the new Central Services building, the former K&L Arena.
Other increased costs came in supplies expense tied to consumables and energy delivery and increased salary and benefit costs in transportation “due to increased staffing than in years past, which is a good thing,” Whicker said.
The amended budget will be presented to the full School Board this month, with a final vote planned in June.
Also Tuesday, committee members reviewed fuel bids and a recommendation to accept the escalating bid price from Energy Petroleum for $242,386.50. The lowest fixed price bid, also from Energy Petroleum, was $299,250.
“We have always come out ahead in the past several years using the escalating price,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The escalating bid covers market price plus delivery for gasoline and diesel fuel.
Committee member Will Duryea noted an advantage with the fixed price.
“I always like knowing my fixed dollar amount. It’s easier to plan a budget around it,” he said, but he didn’t object if the district typically has “done well” with the escalating price.
