QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools hopes to stay ahead of supply chain issues and delivery delays with upcoming purchases and vehicle leases.
“We knew getting some of these items was going to be a concern,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ve been as proactive as possible. We’re looking a little further out.”
The Finance Committee recommended Monday that the School Board accept a $481,540.57 bid to lease 22 new buses, move forward with a lease for new security vehicles and approve a $550,760.31 bid for food and nonfood items for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.
“We should be OK,” Webb said. “But we’re probably going to be paying a little more just like everybody else.”
Kohl Wholesale was the sole bidder again for food and nonfood items which increased 14.97% in cost compared to the spring 2021.
“Prices are going up everywhere,” QPS Food Service Director Jean Kinder said. “It’s hard to get groceries in. We keep changing our menu, substituting something they have in stock.”
With Kohl Wholesale located in Quincy, Kinder said QPS has an advantage over many other districts. If the district finds out an item is available, “we run and get them,” she said. “If we wait until tomorrow when they’re put on a truck, they will be gone.”
All students continue to be eligible for free meals this school year, and Kinder said the federal reimbursement recently increased by another 25 cents.
“That will help us finance the current increase in food cost,” Kinder said.
Central States was the only bidder on the lease for new buses – nine 71-passenger, 11 48-passenger with air conditioning, one 33-passenger plus two wheelchairs with air conditioning and 1 71-passenger with air conditioning.
Delivery, which typically was in four months, now is six to eight months, “but since we’re doing it now, we can get buses here by this summer,” Transportation Director Shane Barnes said.
Buses now leased from Midwest will be returned when the new buses arrive, but “it might not be a bad idea to ring up Midwest and say … if for some reason we have trouble getting the new product would we be able to extend the lease and have that conversation now,” said School Board member Richard McNay who co-chairs the committee.
QPS also plans to sell two leased, and one owned, security vehicles and work with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease two new Ford Escapes at an estimated cost of $437.35 per month per vehicle.
“This particular vehicle still offers government incentives. It’s reasonably priced, and we want to stick with a smaller SUV,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The district won’t finalize the lease until the price has been set, with delivery in 28 to 30 weeks, Whicker said, and with the cost coming out of the district’s tort fund.
Also Monday, Whicker reported the district is halfway through the fiscal year and “doing really well’ holding down expenses.
“We will look at those fund balances starting to tick down over the next several months to the end of the year,” he said. “Revenues will decrease significantly and expenditures will exceed revenue, but we still plan on finishing the year positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.