QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will end the year on Thursday, June 3 for students and Friday, June 4 for teachers.
The School Board amended the 2020-21 calendar on Wednesday night, pushing back the last day of student attendance from Friday, May 28 after the district used three snow days in a year that offered students the choice of in-person and remote learning.
“We will be celebrating those last couple of days, I’m sure,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
In the meantime, QPS has six weeks left of classes and “we have a lot of work to do,” Webb said. “We’ll continue to work for our kids as have the 1,100 staff. They’ve put in a lot of effort and a lot of work. I’m very proud of them and what they’ve done.”
One highlight remaining this school year will be graduation slated for Friday, May 28. The ceremony will be held at Flinn Stadium and livestreamed.
“We do not have an indoor backup plan this year. There’s no way we could do that,” Webb said.
In case of bad weather, plans call instead for moving back the time, and potentially the day, of the ceremony throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
In other action, board members:
• Took personnel action including naming Matt McClelland as athletic director effective Aug. 1. McClelland, a district teacher and coach, takes over the job held by Scott Douglas, who shifts to assistant director of transportation on July 1 and director of transportation on July 1, 2022.
• Approved three new Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center courses — social media marketing, sports and entertainment marketing and basic agriculture science.
The semester-long marketing classes will help students understand the marketing rationale behind social media ads and build skills for working in professional sports and entertainment, while the year-long inclusion ag class will be offered in collaboration with the cross cat team at Quincy High School.
• Adopted a proposal allowing the digital graphics and yearbook journalism courses to count toward the computer applications requirement for graduation.
• Approved a 30-day review for new Spanish I and 2 textbooks for Quincy Junior High School and new German I, II and III textbooks for QHS.
• Learned a committee working to support the QPS Community Health Workers Assistance Program collected another $1,000 donation, adding to the more than $101,000 already received. Fundraising will begin in June to support continuing the program’s efforts through 2022 to help the school district work with more families to keep kids in school.