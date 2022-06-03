QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools wrapped up the 2021-22 year with a video honoring award-winning staff, recognizing retirees and reviewing accomplishments.
“This is our day to celebrate,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “Quincy Public Schools had another amazing year because of your heroics. You have made a difference, made an impact on children of this community.”
The video, released Friday morning, shared highlights from each building and department and praised staff for their work while facing challenges of the past year.
“Every year you make it happen,” School Board President Sayeed Ali said. “We feel blessed you go over and above for our kids.”
Also recognized were this year’s award winners — Quincy Junior High School teacher Regan Smith as winner of the George C. Meyer Award for the outstanding educator of the year and transportation supervisor Andre Landsom and QHS guidance secretary Brandy Logsdon as winners of the Tom Lane Award for outstanding support staff person of the year.
Smith hopes students in her sixth-grade earth science classes begin to question the world around them.
“I want them to question things,” Smith said. “It’s hard (for them) to ask questions about what they’re learning. They want to be able to only have the answers.”
Smith, in her sixth year in QPS, sets high expectations but lets students know how much they are loved while finding unique ways to bring social media and other platforms familiar to students into the classroom.
“Every year more and more I try to make sure I’m connecting with the kids, saying their names, making sure they know I noticed them,” Smith said. “It does feel good to have that affirmed in a way.”
In 22 years with QPS and some 18 months in her current job, Landsom has seen a lot. But she never expected to see herself winning an award.
“So many people are deserving of it. Everybody’s going above and beyond,” Landsom said.
She handles all the routing for the transportation department and, with the ongoing bus driver shortage, drove routes when needed. “We have a lot of people double up and triple up on a daily basis,” she said.
Logsdon prefers to be in the background rather than the spotlight.
“I like to make sure things are done and do what I can to help out,” said Logsdon, who is in her 18th year with QPS and fourth in her current job. “Every day is different. That’s what I like about it.”
Thirty-two retirees — 14 certified staff members, 17 support staff and Webb, who is retiring after seven years with QPS — were recognized.
The leadership transition to incoming superintendent Todd Pettit is “an exciting time, an opportunity to grow,” Webb said. “I expect to see great things for QPS.”
Pettit joined in praising district staff and retirees.
“You are truly rock stars. You have proven you are the backbone of QPS. Your dedication and professionalism energize me to become your next superintendent July 1,” he said.
“Take time to relax and re-energize … so when you return on Aug. 15, you enter with renewed spirit and energy to fulfill our mission to allow students and teachers to achieve their personal excellence.”
