QUINCY — A Quincy Public Schools committee looks to change its structure after fulfilling its original purposes.
The Human Relations Committee — made up of QPS staff and community members — wants to shift from quarterly meetings to a steering group structure working to meet the district’s needs with a focus on school-based rather than community-related HR issues.
“The first two years, especially, things that were on our list we needed community input. Now we’ve kind of taken care of those things,” QPS Teacher Mentor Project Coordinator Marilyn Smith said at Wednesday’s meeting.
As the committee worked, for example, to bolster the district recognition of new and existing employees, it was helpful to hear from community members about practices in their businesses.
“Everybody bringing their piece of the puzzle to the table has been extremely valuable, but if I’m talking to other districts, it might be more relatable,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said.
At the same time, Otten wants to be respectful of committee members’ time and ensure meeting benefits both those around the table and QPS.
Plans call for the group to set annual goals or projects, partner with other groups to meet the goals then reflect on progress and plan for the following year.
Projects could be assigned to ad hoc groups, which disband when its work is done or its recommendation goes to the School Board.
With hiring and retention a top priority for QPS, and all area districts, one possibility could be spearheading a workshop, in partnership with the Regional Office of Education or the Illinois Association of School Boards, to bring together HR representatives from area schools to share ideas.
“Taking some time and organizing some things like that is probably the direction” for the committee, Otten said. “We can look at the needs of HR, who can help, what do those groups look like and start meeting and talking about what are you doing in your district, what am I doing that can help you.”
It’s a way, School Board member Carol Nichols said, for the committee to be functional and still bring in ideas to share, collaborate on and alter to meet district needs.
