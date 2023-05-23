QUINCY — Sayeed Ali makes it clear what the district’s newest standing committee is — and isn’t.
“It’s a discipline committee. I don’t view it as a punishment committee,” the Quincy School Board member said. “It’s how do we get the most success out of all of our students and position them to have great lives.”
The Discipline Committee, chaired by Ali with board member Rachael Petty as co-chair, met Tuesday for the first time.
Serving on the committee are Chris Russell, Regan Smith, Kevin Douglas and Rob Copley along with QPS staff members Brandi Many, Chris Turner, Amber Whicker, Kelley Lawson, John Lumpkin and Jessica Koscielski.
Plans call for the committee to meet again June 20 as it works to refine the approach to discipline issues — and communicate the expectations along with the consequences to students and parents —by the start of the 2023-24 school year in August.
It’s a tight timeline, but “we’re not changing the rules. If you read the handbook, it says what you can and can’t do,” Petty said. “We’re going to try and support staff a little bit more, or better, to allow them to have a classroom that they can manage and educate within.”
Key, Turner said, will be a “firm, fair and consistent” approach from when students start school until when they graduate.
Just as important, Smith said, is a systematic approach with high expectations throughout the district without boosting the burden on teachers.
“We want to really show them that these are expectations we have for students because we love and care about them,” she said.
If students don’t meet the expectations, Ali said the response may escalate “a lot faster” as a way to “create a sense of urgency with parents” about behavior in the coming school year.
“It’s not that we’re not doing anything, but I don’t know that what we’re doing is as effective as it could be,” Ali said.
“If we go to bat for administration, for our staff and be consistent, people will see that in the community. Staff will see that. Students will see that.”
If accountability isn’t stressed at home or inside the school buildings, “then for a lot of our students, we’re almost certainly setting them up for failure,” he said. “That is the opposite of what we want to do.”
The School Board last week adopted a recommendation from the Policy Committee to reinstate a separate Discipline Committee.
The district’s former Curriculum and Discipline Committees combined in 2019 with the District Improvement Team to form the District Improvement Committee as part of an effort to scale back board committees.
“We have seen a rise in disruptions at school, and the board feels it’s important to separate the committee out again to get ahead of that and also to ensure we’re really focusing on that,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
“I don’t believe that the ‘discipline problem’ is that much greater than what we’ve seen, but we’re seeing different actions and reactions from students.”
Petty’s confident students can meet the expectations.
“I have full confidence they are capable, willing and want to meet them,” she said. “Everywhere you go, there’s rules you have to follow. It’s not like we’re asking them to do anything that’s out of the ordinary.”
