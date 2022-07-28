QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools kicked off the planning process Wednesday to turn a shuttered sports arena into a home for the district’s transportation and maintenance departments.
“It’s going to make a great facility. It really is,” said Richard McNay, a School Board member who chairs the Building Committee.
Committee members met with department representatives to start what McNay called “information gathering” before Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates begins the design process for the K&L Arena and its grounds.
“It’s exciting,” transportation shop supervisor Doug Hoffer said. “It’ll definitely be more convenient to have it all at one location.”
Preliminary discussions call for converting one of the six bays on the building’s south side, which will house transportation, into a wash bay for buses. Hoffer envisions adding an overhead door in the southwest corner of the building to create an area to work on small engines, such as mowers, and having at least two pits for working on buses and other vehicles. “We do over 250 oil changes per year,” he said.
Another consideration, Superintendent Todd Pettit said, is preparations for electric buses.
“Right now we don’t have any in our fleet,” Pettit said, but “if doing all this infrastructure, it makes sense to be prepared with those charging stations.”
The committee worked off of a preliminary sketch put together by Klingner’s, but “that’s going to change dramatically,” McNay said.
Final plans will need to incorporate equipment for both departments along with office space and training space for transportation. Committee members also touched on building security with the need for fencing and security cameras.
“We’re off and running,” McNay said.
Next steps call for the departments to develop lists of what they’d like to see in the facility. Department representatives will make a site visit next Thursday with Barnes, and Barnes also plans to tour both departments to get a better sense of the equipment used and the space required.
Plans call for QPS to spend $1 million to $1.25 million to renovate the arena, which the district bought for $2 million in March to consolidate transportation operations, now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium.
The move eliminates bus parking at Flinn and the need to shuttle buses between Flinn and the bus barn, provides better working conditions for employees and addresses concerns from bus barn neighbors which led to a noise pollution complaint filed with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Transportation hopes to move into K&L next summer, and shifting the maintenance department to the arena, possibly the summer of 2024, will allow the district to stop using its current aging facility.
The district also is exploring the option of moving the district’s technology department to the arena. That department is cramped for space in the basement of the board office, which also is not suited for equipment deliveries.
QPS will complete an inventory of sports equipment remaining in the arena, then look at what could be used by the district and what could be sold. Committee member and Quincy Junior High Assistant Principal Rick Owsley wants to look at the volleyball equipment for potential use at the school, and Transportation Director, and former Athletic Director, Scott Douglas said the district should keep the basketball backboards for future use.
Owsley proposed an October deadline to have the building cleared.
“It would be nice to have it cleaned out and ready for a contractor by the time snow flies,” he said.
