QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools continues to refine design plans to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.
The Building Committee on Monday heard an update on the proposed floor plan and conceptual site plan for the former K&L Arena from Kayla Fuller and Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates.
Committee Chairman and School Board member Richard McNay said he’s very pleased with the design progress.
“Our goal is to put it out to bid in February,” McNay said.
Fuller reviewed changes to the floor plan including shifting the wash bay from the east to the west side of the transportation part of the facility, away from the electrical equipment room.
The change was needed “as we got deeper into the project,” McNay said. “That’s a minor change. That’s not a big change. Do you put up a concrete wall here or over here.”
Also under consideration is making direct purchases of some items needed for the project for some potential savings.
“There’s maybe half a dozen big ticket items that we are looking at maybe going ahead and purchasing sooner rather than later, particularly gas tanks,” Barnes said.
Overall, the renovation cost is expected to increase beyond the up to $1 million indicated when the school district bought the arena at 1600 N. 43rd in June for $2 million.
‘Initially we purchased the building for the transportation department. Once we realized we had extra space, we had to make a decision as to whether we add operations and maintenance department on the north half of the building,” McNay said.
“It made a lot of sense to do that. You have all your vehicles parking in the same area, have fueling at one spot.”
With O&M not needing all of the north half of the building, plans changed to move the district’s IT department to the facility, prompting the district to buy additional land for more parking for vehicles and employees of the three departments.
“Naturally the cost is going to be more than we originally planned, but we feel like it’s a very good investment … plus improving facilities for our employees to work in,” McNay said.
“When it’s all said and done, the cost to do this project is probably going to be about $150 a square food and that includes the parking lot, the cost of the land, renovation of the building and the cost of the building,” he said. “If you would talk to any contractor today, if we were to build this new from scratch it would probably be $300 to $400 per square foot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.