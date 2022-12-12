Building

Kayla Fuller with Klingner and Associates reviews changes in the proposed floor plan for the former K&L Arena during Monday's Building Committee meeting. Plans call for Quincy Public Schools to shifts its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments to the facility.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools continues to refine design plans to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.

The Building Committee on Monday heard an update on the proposed floor plan and conceptual site plan for the former K&L Arena from Kayla Fuller and Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates.

