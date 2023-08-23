School Board

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit shares his "Super's 8 Highlights" during Wednesday night's board meeting to an audience including, from left, School Board President Shelley Arns, board member Jim Whitfield, board secretary Kim Wert and school district attorney David Penn. Pettit highlighted the successful start to the school year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools dismissed early Wednesday due to excessive heat —and could do so again on Thursday — in an effort to keep students and staff safe.

“In looking at the heat indexes today, it ranged from 111 to 115, and just knowing that even though or schools are air conditioned, we know that those afternoon routes on buses are very hot because the majority of the fleet for our general routes are not air conditioned buses,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said after Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.

