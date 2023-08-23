QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools dismissed early Wednesday due to excessive heat —and could do so again on Thursday — in an effort to keep students and staff safe.
“In looking at the heat indexes today, it ranged from 111 to 115, and just knowing that even though or schools are air conditioned, we know that those afternoon routes on buses are very hot because the majority of the fleet for our general routes are not air conditioned buses,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said after Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.
Early childhood and special education buses have air conditioning, but on other buses, “our longest route is about an hour, and even for routes of 40 to 45 minutes, it gets pretty hot even with windows down,” Pettit said.
Just like on a snow day, Pettit collaborated with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, local meteorologists and area superintendents in making the decision.
All Adams County school districts dismissed early on Wednesday.
Pettit said he had “no negative contacts” with parents about the early dismissal but had heard concerns from some parents on Tuesday after bus riders arrived home after a hot ride.
Lunch was served to all students before dismissal, starting with the Academy at 11 a.m. and ending with the elementary buildings at 12:15 p.m.
Decisions about dismissing early will be made the day of, instead of in advance, because of the unpredictable nature of the weather.
“Should something drastically change overnight, I would rather not have an emergency day we have to make up at the end of the year,” Pettit said. “I do empathize with families. If we’re not calling it before the morning of, that can be a challenge — and for our staff, too.“
Staff members typically have professional learning community, or PLC, time after school on Wednesdays, but Pettit said those sessions were canceled.
“It was a quick turnaround to be able to handle their own families and children,” Pettit said. “That’s fostering goodwill with our staff as well. We want to make sure we are providing the best experience we can for our QPS families.”
This week’s hot weather already had canceled high school soccer, girls golf and tennis along with junior high baseball and softball activities.
The Illinois High School Association sets heat-related guidelines for practices, and “coaches may have early morning practice, evening practices or we move inside for practices or games,” Pettit said.
Friday night’s football game between the Blue Devils and Quincy Notre Dame High School is still on, with kickoff moved back to 8 p.m. Pettit said plans call for extended time between quarters, more water breaks during the game and an extended halftime.
In his “Super’s 8 Highlights” report to board members, Pettit touched on the success of this year’s Back to School Fair and the Quincy Neighborhood Federation’s Outdoor Fair along with the start of the school year.
“The first week of school went very smoothly, with no major challenges,” Pettit said.
Also Wednesday, the board approved the tentative 2023-24 budget and set a Sept. 27 public hearing.
Board members reviewed the tentative $111.3 million balanced budget which includes a 4% increase in salaries based on the collective bargaining agreement and a projected 20% increase in health insurance costs.
Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker expects some changes in the budget between now and September, when the board will take a final vote.
In other action, board members:
• Held a public hearing then adopted the 2023-24 budgets for the Special Education Association, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and West Central Region.
• Approved minor updates to eight policies included in the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service review. The revisions will mean no changes in QPS procedure.
• Approved a short-term substitute training agreement with the Regional Office of Education. People interested in a short-term sub license must go through a training provided by the ROE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.