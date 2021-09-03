QUINCY — A temporary restraining order granted to parents of three Quincy Public Schools students over quarantine measures tied to COVID-19 could have broader implications for other school districts — and other students.
Judge Debra Wellborn’s two-page order, issued Thursday night after an afternoon hearing, prohibits QPS from excluding the three students named in the legal filings unless an active order of quarantine is issued against them by the Adams County Health Department.
QPS Attorney David Penn said the district is “assessing” whether to appeal the ruling.
“The order only applies to these three. Does that create practical issues for the district? Yes it does,” Penn said.
If the district excluded other students in a similar situation, “they’re not in violation of this order, but how (does) the district handle that practically. They’re put into a further, more difficult place than they’ve already been in,” Penn said. “That’s the hard part.”
Other school districts also will be looking at the order and its effect on excluding close contacts of COVID-positive individuals.
“This has a broader implication to all the Adams County schools,” Penn said. “While not precedent or binding on another court or school, it does give an indication” of potential rulings in similar cases.
Scott and Jamie Hamby, Christina Flesner who is listed as Christina Terwelp in court papers and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed suit Monday against QPS and Superintendent Roy Webb seeking to allow their children, who are quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education.
The Hambys and Terwelp were contacted Aug. 26, and the Oshners were contacted on Aug. 27, by the Adams County Health Department and issued an emergency order of quarantine against their children effective for 48 hours and instruction to remain out of school through Sept. 4.
The suit claims the district is compelled to provide in-person learning and that the district and Webb are not lawfully authorized to suspend in-person learning for the children absent a quarantine order from the county health department or the Illinois Department of Health.
Wellborn’s order said the plaintiffs have shown “they will suffer irreparable harm” because “they may not stay engaged to learn effectively and may not maintain social-emotional wellness.”
The temporary restraining order remains in force for 10 days.
A hearing on a preliminary injunction is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 in Adams County court. The preliminary injunction, if granted, would continue to prohibit QPS and Webb from isolating the three children absent a quarantine order while the lawsuit is resolved — a process that could take weeks or even months.
Nothing in Wellborn’s order precludes the health department from issuing an order of quarantine, which would authorize QPS and Webb to exclude the children from in-person learning.
QPS also potentially could seek a writ of mandamus through the courts to order a person to do a public or statutory duty, such as issue a quarantine order.
“We’re looking to see whether that applies or not,” Penn said. “It’s not something the district has looked into that much. We feel like we have the authority to do what we have been doing.”
If excluding close contacts is not possible, that could raise safety concerns for district parents sending their children to school and for district staff members.
“You don’t have a remote opinion like you did last year,” Penn said. “The other concern is what does staff do. Are they comfortable? It’s a real quandary. What if they say I don’t think it’s a safe environment?”