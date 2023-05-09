QUINCY — Wrapping up his first year on the job, Quincy Superintendent Todd Pettit sees the need for a multi-year district plan.
“It’s important we’re able to look past a year to be able to address the needs that we feel are on the horizon,” Pettit said. “If we engage in creating a strategic plan, I believe we’ll be able to even further enhance our focus on our goals as a district overall and in individual buildings, individual schools.”
Work already is underway on a strategic plan which Pettit intends to release in spring 2024. Quincy Public Schools leaders have started to create surveys to utilize with stakeholders — students, staff, parents/guardians and community members — to help develop the plan.
In the meantime, QPS will continue to work within the framework of its 2023-24 District Improvement Plan, released in April and designed to support students and staff in achieving personal excellence.
Five “Q-Goals” in the annual plan focus on:
• Student Success — To maximize achievement and growth for all.
• Effective Instruction — To engage in critical thinking and problem solving for all.
• Learning Environment — To maintain secure, healthy and adaptable schools for all.
• Partnerships — To cultivate partnerships with parents, families and the Quincy community to create successful pathways for all.
• Fiscal Responsibility — New for 23-24, to uphold a responsible approach to fiscal operations by protecting cost efficiencies while maintaining high quality programs, services and staff.
District principals and staff use Q-Goals to create annual school improvement plans to support unique needs of each school while aligning to the district’s larger focus and mission.
The strategic plan will continue to align with district improvement Q-Goals and maintain the ability to meet specific needs of each student and unique needs of each school community.
“While the district has many stakeholders supporting the daily work of educating our children, we must create a shared focus that carries our work through multiple years,” Pettit said in a letter with the district improvement plan
“Planning helps prioritize major initiatives and may impact far-reaching areas including curriculum development, organization, facilities improvements and data management.”
QPS last had a strategic plan in the 2013-14 school year, and “since that time, our schools have navigated many knowns and many unknowns, challenges and changes,” Pettit said.
“Many districts across the state and nation have moved from a district improvement plan, which is a year-to-year, to a multi-year plan which is updated year to year.”
School Board member Sayeed Ali said it’s “a great idea” to extend the district’s planning into a multi-year approach. But “with how quick things move,” Ali urged not investing much time looking beyond three years in the future.
“What I’m looking at now is a three-year plan,” Pettit said. “There needs to be a review and analysis every year as we move through that three-year plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.