QPS Plan

Quincy Public School Board of Education Office.

QUINCY — Wrapping up his first year on the job, Quincy Superintendent Todd Pettit sees the need for a multi-year district plan.

“It’s important we’re able to look past a year to be able to address the needs that we feel are on the horizon,” Pettit said. “If we engage in creating a strategic plan, I believe we’ll be able to even further enhance our focus on our goals as a district overall and in individual buildings, individual schools.”

