QPS Dream Big Campaign tops goal

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Kent Embree said the amount raised in the 2021 Dream Big Campaign speaks to the community’s support for education.
The campaign total of $310,551 — announced Friday night during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game in Blue Devil Gym — far exceeded the $200,000 goal.
“It really speaks to the level of support that our donors have for public education and our teachers in Quincy,” Embree said.
“Most people who are giving have either been alumni of the QPS system or they may have children in the system, and they see the day-to-day struggles some of the teachers have and that the district’s faced with in fulfilling its budget obligations.”
Exceeding the campaign goal by more than $100,000 took work by a dedicated group of volunteers – and some new approaches to raising money in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first year of COVID definitely forced a lot of nonprofits to pivot their fundraising mechanisms. It just took some time to learn how to deal with that new playing field,” Embree said.
“We tried to help the schools the best we could by getting the word out about the campaign and trying to make sure our regular sponsors and community supporters knew that the needs in the school district are still great and if we expect to maintain the quality of our public school system, we need to continue to raise private donations.”
Much of the fundraising was virtual again, due to COVID concerns, but involving more restaurants this year in the Dine to Dream Big effort raised funds and helped promote local businesses, Embree said, while a new finale event for the virtual auction, featuring a food truck festival, also boosted awareness for the campaign.
The annual campaign replenishes funds used to make grants supporting the foundation’s “pillars” of curriculum, technology, fine arts, athletics and endowment.
“Those are our primary areas of support within the district,” Embree said. “We also use that money for special projects that are priorities of the district throughout the year.”
About half of this year’s campaign giving benefits the Circles of Investment program of donor-designated funds supporting various facets of the school district.
“It was a nice balance this year between the endowments and the unrestricted areas of giving,” Embree said.
