QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will finish the fiscal year well in the black under a 2023-24 tentative district budget.
“It’ll be another good year for the district,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “We have ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds still for this year. Going forward after that it may be a different story, but at this time, things look great.”
The $111 million balanced budget includes a 4% increase in salaries tied to the collective bargaining agreement and a projected 20% increase in health insurance costs.
The tentative budget, reviewed Tuesday by the Finance Committee, calls for $111,391,361 in revenue and $106,526,264 in expenses for the year ending June 30, 2024.
In comparison, the amended 2022-23 budget called for $110,678,060 in revenue and $110,144,454 in expenses, but actual fiscal year-to-date numbers were $113,633,691 and $97,653,801, a $15,979,890 surplus in all funds.
Whicker said the education fund, the district’s largest, expects to see an additional $900,000 in local property tax revenue, $716,000 in corporate personal property replacement tax, $185,000 in interest earnings and $125,000 in state evidence-based funding along with a $2.4 million increase in federal funding for ESSER II and III.
ESSER III funds need to be spent by September 2024, so “we’ll spend down almost all of that within this fiscal year,” Whicker said.
The operations and maintenance fund and the transportation funds both will finish the year with shortfalls covered by reserves.
The budget includes a projected $3 million transfer from transportation to O&M toward renovations costs of the new Central Services building, and O&M expects a $7.1 million increase in capital outlay also toward the renovation project.
Whicker stressed the budget remains “very fluid” at this point in the year.
“There will be some changes between this reading and next month,” he said. “This is the best estimate for this point.”
In other action, committee members:
• Learned the district is starting off the fiscal year in good shape with cash flow and budgeted expenses — except in the transportation and tort funds which are well above budget.
Whicker said transportation pays all bus lease payments in July, and tort pays all general liability and worker comp insurance costs for the year in July. “Those two items push us over budget. We’ll get closer back to that budget number through the year,” he said.
• Heard that the district plans to continue with Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance for the rest of the calendar year, then transition to a different product.
“It will be a pretty significant increase just for November and December and hopefully a more reasonable one starting Jan. 1,” Whicker said. “I think there will be some positive changes for everybody going forward."
