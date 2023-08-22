Finance

Quincy School Board member and Finance Committee Chairman Sayeed Ali, right, talks with Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker before the start of Tuesday's committee meeting. Committee members reviewed the school district's 2023-24 tentative budget.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will finish the fiscal year well in the black under a 2023-24 tentative district budget.

“It’ll be another good year for the district,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “We have ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds still for this year. Going forward after that it may be a different story, but at this time, things look great.”

