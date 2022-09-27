School Board

The Quincy School Board agreed Tuesday to buy a 2.67-acre lot at 1620 N. 43rd, just northwest of K&L Arena, from Mississippi Valley Development Inc. The additional space will ease parking concerns as the school district shifts its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments to the former arena.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The Quincy School Board bought a lot to ease parking concerns at the former K&L Arena at a Tuesday morning special meeting and approved a new provider for employee health insurance.

The shift to a fully-insured Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan, approved on a 7-0 vote, is effective Nov. 1 and follows the board’s decision earlier this month to withdraw from its current provider, the Egyptian Trust.

