QUINCY — The Quincy School Board bought a lot to ease parking concerns at the former K&L Arena at a Tuesday morning special meeting and approved a new provider for employee health insurance.
The shift to a fully-insured Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan, approved on a 7-0 vote, is effective Nov. 1 and follows the board’s decision earlier this month to withdraw from its current provider, the Egyptian Trust.
“Our main goal was to have the least amount of transitions and change for our staff because we know this is a very important part of their benefits,” Board President Shelley Arns said.
“Our employees are going to be able to keep the exact plan they have with Blue Cross Blue Shield, their premium and deductible,” she said. “They will be getting new cards.”
School Board member Jim Whitfield said staff members should have “a near seamless transition” to the new plan.
Ensuring that anything employees had spent toward their deductibles rolled over into a new plan was one key as the board reviewed bids from four vendors, looking at costs, coverage and renewal dates. The low bidder, and the one accepted, came from Teachers Coalition on Health.
The new plan will have a Jan. 1 renewal date, the same as the previous insurance, with renewal rates available around Sept. 1.
Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the quick turnaround to find a new plan limited the district’s options to “off the shelf” Blue Cross Blue Shield products.
“Circumstances required us to move a little quicker than we would have liked, but it looks like it’s going to benefit employees by at least maintaining the benefits they currently have and keep the district fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars for how much premium we’re paying for health insurance,” Whicker said. “Our premiums will be identical to what we were paying in the Egyptian Trust.”
Optional dental and vision insurance will continue to be available at a slight change in cost.
“Voluntary benefits will not change vendors,” Whicker said.
Finalizing the insurance change well before the end of October, when the exit from Egyptian Trust becomes official, “definitely provides relief on the board end and more importantly for insured members of our family,” Arns said. “We wanted to make sure we did right by them, that we were being responsible to our employees and to our taxpayers.”
The School Board agreed to join the trust in August 2016, with the change effective in October of that year, but recent financial instability in the trust triggered the QPS move to leave.
The trust, with a self-insurance model providing a Blue Cross plan, covers 700 QPS employees.
“I don’t know that this is the end of our discussion about health insurance. It’s what our plan is for now,” Arns said. “As we go forward this year, we want to hear how things are progressing.”
In the future, the school district could consider another self-insurance program.
“It does sound like it’s the most cost-effective,” Arns said. “I just don’t know why past efforts have not worked.”
Also Tuesday, board members agreed to buy Lot 6 in Wismann Ridge Business Park at a cost of $133,500 from Mississippi Valley Development Inc.
The 2.67-acre lot at 1620 N. 43rd is on the northwest side of the former K&L Arena, adjacent to the property QPS bought in June to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.
While the former arena building is large enough to accommodate the three departments, the existing parking area would be tight with buses, maintenance vehicles, a fuel depot and staff parking.
“This will help alleviate the parking issue that we’ll have once we move all three departments out there,” Arns said. “There’s no street parking out there, and we wanted to be a good neighbor to businesses out there.”
The purchase price for the lot will come from the district’s operations and maintenance fund.
“We think that’s going to be the best way to move forward, to consolidate all those departments so we’re more efficient with the building and in the end hopefully provide a cost savings to the district,” Arns said.
Board members also approved selling surplus property left at the arena, and not needed by the district, to one buyer for $100,000. The buyer will remove the property, including a basketball goal and soccer fields, at no cost to the school district.
