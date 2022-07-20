QUINCY — Rising food costs for the start of the 2022-23 year came as no surprise to Quincy Public Schools Director of Food Services Jean Kinder.
“I was definitely expecting that,” Kinder said. “It had been going up all of last school year.”
The School Board on Wednesday accepted the lowest of three fall bids — $980,897.37 from Kohl Wholesale — for food and nonfood items. The bid covers everything used by the district except for milk, produce and bread.
Kohl’s bid was up 22% from the same time last year.
The district considered bids from Kohl, Sysco Food Services of Lincoln and Performance Foodservice of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the period of Aug. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023.
All three vendors attached addendums allowing them to adjust product pricing based on pricing given to them from manufacturers.
The vendors also added minimum delivery requirements, with Kohl requiring at least a $500 delivery.
Based on product availability, Kinder said the district still may need to work with other vendors during the school year.
QPS worked with Sysco during the 2021-22 year to access some products unavailable from Kohl, and Kinder expects item availability to remain a challenge.
“I think we can anticipate continuous problems with our distribution, possible menu changes and looking for different products in order to feed our students,” Kinder said. “I think it will be a continued problem this school year.”
But the district did see greater interest from bidders, with three bids this time compared to only one last year.
QPS hoped to have more flexibility in working with vendors based on a change in state law exempting school district food service contracts from competitive bidding. But because the district accepts federal money for its lunch program to offer subsidized meals for low-income students, a federal law mandating competitive bidding overrules the state change.
Board members approved Prairie Farms’ low escalator bid of $273,192 for milk, Kohl’s low bid of $58,374 for bread and the Central Illinois Produce bid of $2.25 for full case and $1.50 for a broken case of produce.
Performance had the lowest bid for produce, Kinder said, but required a minimum 20 case order per delivery while Central Illinois can make fresh produce deliveries up to three times per week with no minimum delivery requirement.
Also Wednesday, board members heard an update on summer projects.
Work is “moving along” on the fourth and final year of renovations at Quincy Junior High School, Superintendent Todd Pettit said during his first official meeting. “This is bringing the junior high to 21st century standards. We truly are keeping QJHS as the gem of our Gem City.”
Architects are developing renovation plan options for the former K&L Arena with the district doing inventory of the contents of the building bought in June to house transportation services.
Roof and heating/ventilation/air conditioning work at the Board of Education has been delayed as the district waits for materials to arrive. Pettit said some roofing materials are not expected to arrive until the first week of September, while some HVAC equipment expected to ship in July has been pushed back to the second week of August.
In other action, the School Board:
• Heard a reminder that staff returns for the 22-23 year on Monday, Aug. 15, with an in-service day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The first day for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, but at Quincy High School, only freshmen and new students attend that day, with all students in school on Thursday, Aug. 18.
• Approved a resolution allowing QPS to participate in a new Supplemental Savings Plan with the state’s Teachers’ Retirement System. The optional savings plan allows eligible employees to dedicate a portion of each paycheck to a deferred compensation plan to supplement their existing pension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.