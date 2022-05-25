QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools has filled two assistant leadership positions for the coming school year.
Lincoln-Douglas physical education teacher Alex Tuley will shift to assistant director of transportation, effective July 1, and Quincy High School counselor Mindy Jackson will become the assistant director of the Academy, effective Aug. 1.
“I thought I would retire as a counselor to be quite honest. As I had more experience working with teachers and helping teachers help students, I became a little more passionate about that part of the leadership role,” Jackson said.
“I recently finished my degree in education leadership, something I’ve been working toward for a few years, and I have had several leadership roles through QHS in the summer school program, ninth hour program and night school academy that prepared me for this next step.”
Jackson will take on the role now held by Marcey Wells, who shifts to the Academy director’s job as Lori Miles retires.
In the new role, she will work with high school and junior high students from Quincy, Mendon, Liberty, Payson and Camp Point served by the regional safe school program through the Regional Office of Education.
Priorities will be “building relationships and identifying why getting an education is relevant to each student, helping them learn and grow as individuals,” Jackson said. “I’m just really excited to jump in and get to know the staff, the students and the families.”
Jackson taught kindergarten and worked as a paraprofessional with junior high students before moving to Quincy and spending 16 years as a counselor at QHS.
Tuley takes on the role now held by Scott Douglas, who shifts to transportation director with the retirement of Shane Barnes.
Tuley, wrapping up his fifth year teaching physical education, looks forward to the new job where he will handle discipline issues and “try to build a relationship with those students and families to have a better experience on the bus.”
QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said both Jackson and Tuley are “good people” for the roles.
“This will be their first real leadership opportunities,” Webb said. “They’re going to do great.”
