QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools moved forward Wednesday with plans to consolidate the district’s transportation service in one location.
The School Board voted 7-0 to buy the shuttered K&L Arena for $2 million.
The purchase, expected to close Thursday, clears the way for work to begin on the facility at 1600 N. 43rd.
“We’ll have some renovations to do there to retrofit it for our bus garage,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ll get started on that with our architectural firm right after the closing. We’ve already been doing some groundwork with that.”
QPS expects to spend up to $1 million to renovate the building to make it usable for buses including adding overhead doors, wash bays for buses, a fuel depot and more parking.
Webb said the facility will be in use “as soon as possible,” at least by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Board members in March approved a contract — contingent on survey, inspection and environmental review of the property — to buy the 55,000-square-foot steel building and 5.320-acre site.
The multi-use sports venue, built in 2004 by Debbie and Greg Shierling, offered indoor soccer, volleyball and basketball. The Shierlings listed the property for sale in 2015 for just short of $2.4 million, and the venue closed in 2020.
Consolidating transportation operations, now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium, long has been a goal for the district.
“It’s going to be great for the district going forward to consolidate all the parking and repairs at one location. It’s going to eliminate labor shuttling buses back and forth. It will be better communication amongst administration of the transportation department and all employees because they’re all under one roof,” board member Richard McNay said. “It’s going to pay for itself in the long-term.”
One earlier option called for building a new facility at Flinn to house the transportation department, with the board worried about the building and material costs, but K&L provided a better opportunity and a significant savings over new construction.
QPS offered $1.8 million for the site in March, and the Shierlings countered at $2 million, which the district accepted.
Plans call for using $1.6 million earmarked for capital projects — including proceeds from the sale of old schools, the sale of items from the old schools and rebates tied to the school construction projects — toward the purchase along with money in the transportation and operations and maintenance funds.
The move provides better working conditions for employees and addresses concerns from bus barn neighbors which led to a noise pollution complaint filed with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The transportation department will use the south half of the building, McNay said, and the district is looking at potentially moving the maintenance department into the north half.
“Everything would be under one roof, then we’d be eliminating two older buildings, one at Seventh and Jersey and the bus barn,” McNay said.
Also Wednesday board members ratified three-year contracts with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 34 and the Service Employees International Union Local 73.
The contracts mirror the three-year contract, ratified in May, with the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel with 4% salary increases, aside from some individual classifications, and the same benefit package, which in part adds holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day 2022.
Having all three contracts finalized “is good for the district and the board, but it’s also good for our people,” Webb said.
The IBEW represents district maintenance employees, and the SEIU represents a few cooks and bus drivers, mostly at the Early Childhood and Family Center, and ECFC custodians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.