QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will wrap up the school year on Thursday, June 2 for students and Friday, June 3 for staff.
The School Board Wednesday night amended the 2021-22 calendar to set the last days of attendance.
The original calendar called for the last day for students on Thursday, May 26 and a teacher institute day on Friday, May 27 if no emergency days were used. The district used four emergency days for snow, pushing back the end of classes.
Superintendent Roy Webb said the district will have an end of year celebration on June 3 for district staff.
“We’ll be doing that virtually again this year,” he said. “We take about three hours when we all come to the junior high and disperse back to the schools, so we’ll do that so teachers can stay in their own classrooms.”
Retiree recognitions already have begun, and other awards will be presented as part of the year-end celebration.
Also Wednesday, board members adopted a resolution tied to plans to refund, or refinance, the $9.785 million in general obligation bonds issued in 2014 as a way to save taxpayers money on interest payments.
Initial projected savings totaled some $1 million. As bond rates rise, the amount of projected savings falls, but “it’s still in our benefit” to do the refunding, Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
Refunding proposals from banks are due by noon May 3.
Whicker and the district’s bond adviser will review the proposals, and “if the savings are worth capturing,” Whicker said he and Board President Sayeed Ali will sign the necessary paperwork to lock in a rate for the refunding which will close in November.
“If proposals come in and are not in our favor, we don’t have to do anything. We’re out no money,” Whicker said this week.
In other action, the School Board:
• Heard and approved recommendations from Webb for three key leadership positions — Debbie Johnson as K-12 music director, Marcey Wells as director of the Academy and Jason Fink as Rooney principal.
Johnson takes on the role held by Todd Pettit, incoming QPS superintendent. Wells, the assistant director of the Academy will follow Lori Miles, who is retiring, and Fink, the academic school administration manager at Rooney, will follow Melanie Schrand, who also is retiring.
• Approved a new technical theater elective course at Quincy High School for the 2022-23 year. The independent study course, recommended by the District Improvement Team, will offer a classroom component and require students to participate in a number of productions each year.
• Agreed with a Finance Committee recommendation to sell three surplus buses. The minimum bid on each bus is $1,600. The two 71-passenger models and one 48-passenger bus date to 1999, 2000 and 2002 and all have more than 100,000 miles. Sealed bids for the buses should be turned into the district’s business office and will be opened at 3 p.m. May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.