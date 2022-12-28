QUINCY — Five-year financial projections for Quincy Public Schools show the education fund balance in the red by the end of the 2025-26 year.
Projected ending balance deficits in the district’s largest fund grow significantly over the next two years, reaching nearly $46.4 million in the 2027-28 year.
The projections “don’t look good,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
While that’s typical for the five-year projections, “the thing that concerns me a little more on this projection than years past is the sharpness of the down curve,” Whicker said.
The slow, but steady, down curve of previous projections takes a deeper drop as QPS spends down the federal funding tied to COVID-19 known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
“ESSER we knew would act like a Band-aid,” said School Board member Sayeed Ali, who co-chairs the district’s Finance Committee which reviewed the projections this month.
“We were kind of right there a couple years ago. It’s something that’s been on our radar and continues to be on our radar,” Ali said. “Over the next couple years we’re going to have to make some plans on how to address those deficiencies.”
Whicker expects to see the district make changes to improve the financial outlook.
“If we continue on this trend of insurance increases, payroll increases and don’t bring in any additional revenue, this is what we’re looking at,” Whicker said. “It’s a big number. We can’t just cut a couple programs and software and stuff like that to make up that kind of a difference.”
But those could be tough choices.
“At the beginning there was a lot we could do as far as trimming some fat, restructuring, cutting costs district-wide,” Ali said. “We don’t have that in play anymore.”
QPS tried the other alternative in March 2020, with voters rejecting a proposed 53-cent increase in the education fund that would have generated an estimated $5.3 million each year just as the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold in the region, closing schools and businesses while disrupting lives and the economy.
Whicker said looking at the five years of numbers provides a way to “prepare ourselves” to avoid the projected outcome.
“I’m fairly confident to say this is not what we’re going to see,” he said. “We’ll make adjustments.”
QPS bases the projections on several assumptions including a 2.5% annual increase in the district’s equalized assessed valuation, a 2% annual increase in state evidence-based funding, a 3% annual increase in federal funding, stable staffing levels with 4% salary increases the next two years then 3% and a 15% annual increase in benefit costs.
“A lot of it has to do with health insurance. A 15% hit every year is going to eat you alive,” Whicker said. "Our focus is really going to be on how to tame that, whatever that might be. We’re looking at several options for the future (including) going back to self-insurance. The problem is uncertainty in costs in health care right now.”
The School Board voted in September to withdraw from the Egyptian Trust and shift to a fully-insured Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.
Whicker said the district is “locked into” meeting the lion’s share of major health insurance cost increases based on the last collective bargaining agreement.
Employees working a minimum of 20 hours per week qualify for benefits, but the percentage they pay is much higher than those considered full-time working 30 hours or more a week.
Employees can choose among four health insurance plans, including two high-deductible offerings, but “probably one of the biggest things we run into is how it’s being used, how efficiently it’s being used,” Ali said.
“It’s things like making sure employees understand the best way to access health care,” Finance Committee member Alan Steigelman said. “It seems like a no-brainer to don’t go to the emergency room unless it’s truly an emergency.”
QPS as a whole is not considered “a very sick population group” compared to other school districts, but “the cost of health care in this area just seems to be higher,” Whicker said.
