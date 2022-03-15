QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools does its best to support students with the ongoing mental health toll of COVID-19 and wants to do the same for its staff.
“It’s more important now than ever that we’re providing some sort of support for all staff across the board,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “Especially post-COVD, people are coming back feeling a little unsettled, a little nervous. They’re needing a little more support.”
Staff members can turn to a benefit provided by QPS for help.
The ComPsych GuidanceResources program offers round-the-clock confidential assistance to access counseling and other services.
“ComPsych provides three free face-to-face sessions per family member per issue per year,” QPS benefits coordinator Teresa Kemp said. “It’s not just for our staff members. It’s for their spouses or children as well. Each member of the family can have up to three visits per year per situation.”
Additional visits are billed to the employee’s insurance.
“We definitely have staff utilize this, but we don’t know how much,” Otten said. “It’s a great benefit for staff who need it or may not have the finances to reach out to get support they need in a clinical setting. This could be an opportunity for them to have the services.”
New hires are told about the benefit, and all staff get a reminder at least once a year.
Employees call a toll-free number and get a list of local in-network providers to contact for an appointment. “It’s a pretty simple process,” Kemp said. “When you call, you can get financial information, legal support. There’s also online resources. There’s a free will you can prepare online and a lot of good info out there on their website.”
The benefit has been available “for a long time” for staff members, Otten said. “We think we do have more staff using it recently than ever before.”
QPS also offers a self care task force offering weekly well-being challenges and support for staff members.
“That started during the pandemic,” QPS teacher mentor project coordinator Marilyn Smith said. “It was going to start anyway.”
