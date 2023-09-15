Dream Big

Wendy Koontz announces the Quincy Public Schools Foundation's 2023 Dream Big Annual Campaign goal of $250,000 during Thursday night's kickoff event. Koontz and her husband Tim are honorary chairs for this year's campaign.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicked off its 2023 Dream Big Annual Campaign with a larger goal — and some motivation to reach it thanks to some sixth-graders.

Elaina Easterling, Aria Kammerer, Gracie Goehl, Violet Holzgrafe and Allie Cheney shared the impact of a foundation grant to Lincoln-Douglas Elementary, their school last year, that gave the 585 students the chance to try yoga, plant a butterfly garden, hone acting skills and visit some Quincy history.

