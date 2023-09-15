QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicked off its 2023 Dream Big Annual Campaign with a larger goal — and some motivation to reach it thanks to some sixth-graders.
Elaina Easterling, Aria Kammerer, Gracie Goehl, Violet Holzgrafe and Allie Cheney shared the impact of a foundation grant to Lincoln-Douglas Elementary, their school last year, that gave the 585 students the chance to try yoga, plant a butterfly garden, hone acting skills and visit some Quincy history.
“It was incredible to experience all the opportunities the QPS Foundation awarded us, amazing to see the kids have fun,” said Elaina, who encouraged people to support this year’s campaign to make similar experiences available to more students.
Honorary Campaign Chairs and QPS alumni Tim ‘86 and Wendy ‘87 Koontz unveiled the campaign’s $250,000 goal during a Thursday night event at Quincy High School.
“The QPS Foundation really provides over and above opportunities for our kids in the school district. Without the foundation, we wouldn’t have the first-class education that we have,” Koontz said. “If we don’t have a quality education system, we’re not going to attract people that want to live in the Quincy community. So it’s a pretty big deal.”
The campaign over the last fiscal year raised more than $320,000, a record-setting amount and well over the $200,000 goal, and the honorary chairs wanted to see the foundation do more.
“We can definitely reach the goal, and I think we will exceed it,” Koontz said.
“Getting involved with the Dream Big campaign is supporting our community on one of the largest levels,” Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier said. “It’s an investment in our children, our teachers, our administrators. Investing in education is truly investing in the future health and prosperity of our community.”
Several fundraisers will be held during the campaign, which runs through Jan. 31, including the 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala and Auction on Friday, Nov. 3.
The foundation’s financial support meets needs within QPS that are not met with tax funding.
“Academic tools, electronic signs, classroom technology, field turf, musical instruments … have become reality in our school district because of the generosity of donors and Dream Big fundraisers throughout the years which equates to millions of dollars poured into the Quincy Public Schools,” QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
Over the last fiscal year, more than $330,000 was distributed by the foundation to meet teacher and district requests for technology, curriculum, training and other program needs.
The campaign encourages faculty and staff to “dream big” when it comes to potential areas for improvement and enhancement of learning in QPS and for students to realize their potential during their school years and beyond.
Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign should be made to QPS Foundation through the foundation office at QHS, postal mail or online at qpsfoundation.org. Mobile device users may donate electronically by texting “QPSF” to 44-321.
