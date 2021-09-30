QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation launched its 2021 Dream Big Annual Campaign Thursday night hoping to achieve the same goal as last year.
The campaign hopes to raise $200,000 again over the next three months and build awareness that “we’re still out here and we’re trying to raise money to keep things going,” QPS Foundation Executive Director Kent Embree said. “Especially in times of COVID and uncertainty, it’s really still a valid fundraising effort and an important fundraising effort.”
With help from the QPS staff, the foundation also will recognize a 2021 Dream Big Award honoree.
“In honor of the really hard work and dedication of our educators, we are going to honor the teaching staff by allowing them to nominate a staff choice award. That person will receive our Dream Big Award for the year,” Embree said. “Hopefully it will show the staff how much the foundation really values the educators in our public education community.”
Rather than designating a campaign chair, the foundation’s board and past stakeholders will promote the campaign in the community.
“One of the things the public might not be aware of is the level of support that is coming through the foundation for public education,” Embree said.
While tax dollars do support public education, the foundation’s support “is what creates that higher quality of education that our students can receive,” Embree said.
The foundation last year provided more than $2.1 million to the school district, with a large part of that through a donor-driven project at Flinn Stadium.
“Excluding that project, we provided over $500,000 in support for other district needs,” Embree said. “Our fiscal year 2020 was probably the largest level of support this foundation has ever seen before.”
Two recent grants continue the foundation’s support for the schools.
An $18,000 grant will help fund a new staff member to expand the district’s child and family mentor program, and a $25,000 grant, requested through the athletics and music/fine arts departments, upgraded the sound system at Flinn.
Key fundraising activities for this year’s campaign include the annual auction offering a variety of items.
“We’re going to work on making that more than just an online event and try to create a virtual experience as well,” Embree said.
Unrestricted gifts to the campaign allow the foundation to provide larger grants supporting five “pillars” of curriculum, technology, athletics, fine arts and endowment.
The foundation also encourages donations for endowed funds it maintains called Circles of Investment, which have specific designations across the school district.
Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign may be made through the QPS Foundation office at Quincy High School, through the mail, through the foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org or by texting “QPSF” to 44-321 on a mobile device. More information is available by calling the foundation office at 217-228-7112, ext. 1641.