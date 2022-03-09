QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation has named Lindsay Knudson as interim executive director.
Knudson’s involvement with the foundation began last fall as an active member of the Week to Dream Big Committee.
“I met an amazing group of volunteers who are dedicated to helping the foundation,” Knudson said. “I am excited to continue working with these, and new, volunteers to grow support for the QPS Foundation and Quincy Public Schools.”
Knudson takes on the interim role following the resignation, effective March 4, of Executive Director Kent Embree. Embree left the foundation to become program officer at the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
Before moving to Quincy in 2020, Knudson previously served as the associate director of marketing and communications for the University of Iowa Health Care and then foundation director of Burlington Notre Dame Catholic School.
“The board is confident that Lindsay will provide our organization with the leadership and insight to implement strategic initiatives to improve our programs and visibility in the community,” QPS Foundation Board President Lindsay Ertel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.