QUINCY — The new executive director of the Quincy Public Schools Foundation appreciates the opportunity to work for kids in the community.
“I’m very much a believer in mission-driven work,” Heidi Lanier said. “To make a difference for our kids is close to my heart.”
Lanier started work July 11 in the role previously held by Kent Embree and then Lindsay Knudson on an interim basis during a search for a new full-time executive director. Knudson will remain with the foundation in the newly-created role of special events and fundraising coordinator.
“The foundation board couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds with our new team/roles in place,” QPS Foundation Board President Lindsay Ertel said in a news release.
“Over the past five months, Lindsay Knudson has done a phenomenal job of stepping into the role and creating a cohesive team atmosphere. Now to be able to pair that atmosphere with Heidi’s enthusiasm, new ideas and experience, it is an exciting time for the foundation.”
Top priority for Lanier will be continuing the planning effort for the Week to Dream Big, set for Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, and an in-person Night to Dream Big Gala on Nov. 4.
Developing alumni programming will be another priority.
“It’s so important to keep our QPS alumni connected and involved with one another,” Lanier said. “There’s nothing but opportunity for everyone when we’re able to do that.”
Lanier comes to the foundation with a background of working with educational nonprofits. She’s held positions at Culver-Stockton College, Quincy University and Southern Oregon PBS, then most recently served in the public relations and marketing office at John Wood Community College.
“Fundraising and philanthropy have always been tasks that I have done in my career,” Lanier said, and with the foundation job opportunity, “I thought I was ready to take the next step and see what kind of impact I could make in the community.”
Lanier recognizes the foundation’s important role for QPS students, teachers and schools — and she said it’s been well run in the past and financially is very strong.
“I’m very optimistic about our future,” she said.
Lanier, 37, and her husband Josh have two children.
“Quincy’s not my hometown but is my chosen community. My husband was born and raised here in Quincy,” she said. “I’ve been involved with the community since about 2006.We had a stint in Oregon with my husband’s job and have been back in town a little under a year.”
