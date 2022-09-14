QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday night announcing a $200,000 goal to “dream big” for students and staff.
“We really hope people understand how important it is for our students,” QPS Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier said. “Rallying behind this campaign helps bring the community together to do amazing work for our teachers and our students.”
Campaign honorary chairs Todd and Michelle Moore, who both graduated from Quincy High School in 1982, announced the fundraising goal while QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit, School Board President Shelley Arns and kindergarten teacher Jessica Koscielski highlighted the foundation’s impact over the past 30 years in meeting needs not funded with tax dollars.
“We see the need for the schools to have this foundation and the importance of what the foundation brings to the district. My wife, a former Reading Recovery teacher, saw it firsthand,” Moore said. “The public schools can provide so much to the staff and students, but it takes more than that. That’s where the foundation has really stepped up since its inception to provide those extra dollars to help, most importantly, the students.”
More than $273,000 was needed from the foundation over the past fiscal year to meet teacher and district requests for technology, curriculum, training and program needs, and donations to this year’s effort will support future needs to improve and enhance learning to help students realize their potential.
“In order for our children to be successful, we have to have tools that will help them. In order for our foundation to be successful, we have to help it. Quincy is so lucky to have the foundation, teachers and parents all working together,” Michelle Moore said.
“We really are building programs and funds that will last for generations,” Lanier said. “When you make a donation through the foundation, you’re ensuring it’s not just a one-time gift. There is longevity to it.”
Campaign fundraisers include a food truck festival and Week to Dine Big along with the first in-person Night to Dream Big Gala in two years.
“To be able to bring together such strong supporters of education and celebrate while doing good is something everyone is looking forward to,” Lanier said.
Tickets already are on sale for the Friday, Nov. 4 gala, which will honor the late Richard Heitholt as the Dream Big winner, Ryan Tanner as the Distinguished Alumni and a still-to-be-named QPS staff member voted on by their peers.
Heitholt served as principal of Quincy Senior High School for 18 years and played a key role generating community support for constructing the current school building, Lanier said, while adopting forward-thinking policies and curriculum at the high school and serving as a supportive mentor to current and former students.
Tanner, owner of the Patio restaurant, “is such a strong supporter of the community as well as the mission of the foundation,” Lanier said. “He just recognizes how he can make an impact and make a positive change for our community.”
