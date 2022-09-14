QPS Foundation

Todd Moore talks with Reaugh Broemmel prior to Wednesday night's Quincy Public Schools Foundation Dream Big Annual Campaign launch. Moore and his wife Michelle, honorary chairs for the effort, announced the campaign's $200,000 goal.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday night announcing a $200,000 goal to “dream big” for students and staff.

“We really hope people understand how important it is for our students,” QPS Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier said. “Rallying behind this campaign helps bring the community together to do amazing work for our teachers and our students.”

