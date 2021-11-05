QPS Foundation wraps up 'Dine to Dream Big' week

QUINCY — The Quincy Public School Foundation closed out their Dine to Dream Big week Friday night with a food truck festival in the Flinn Stadium parking lot.
Trucks from Red Light Bar and Grill, 8te Open, and All-Star Concessions served up a variety of food for guests to enjoy. The turn out was good enough to cause some of the hit items to run short as the night got close to the end.
The QPS Foundation is in the middle of their annual fundraising campaign. This week spotlighted a different local restaurant each day with a portion of proceeds going towards the Foundation.
Foundation executive director Kent Embree said this week has become a sort of blitz week for the campaign, but that the work isn’t over yet.
“The last I checked, we were already exceeding the auction totals from last year,” Embree said. “Last year it was an experiment to go virtual for the auctions. In terms of the in-person event, obviously it’s lower than a regular year, because we would normally have other events, ticket sales, all that sort of thing.”
Board president for the Foundation Lindsay Ertel said the Dine to Dream Big week was something new, but that the support all week, and particularly at the food truck festival, had been great.
“I know 8te Open ran out of a handful of things,” she said. “Thankfully we had decent weather. We had some tables for people that wanted to brave the cool temperatures to sit outside. it’s been a neat idea that I hope we expand on going forward.”
Along with the food highlights through the week, Friday night also featured the announcement of the Dream Big Staff Choice winner. Nominations were made from throughout the entire Quincy Public School staff, nominating their peers for their high level of support for students and other staff of the district.
This year, Quincy Junior High’s Brenda Fleer was selected as the Dream Big Staff Choice winner. She joins past winners such as Harold “Knap” Knapheide III, Richard Thompson, and Kathleen Dooley.
Some of the auction items that were available included tickets to a Cubs game in Chicago, wine tastings, mixology classes, and a trip for two to New York City for a Broadway experience.
“It’s definitely our goal to get back in person,” Ertel said, “but there are some things we’ve learned that we’ll be carrying over going forward, too.”
Embree said he’s heard comments about some of the great things that have come up in the last few years with the Quincy Public School District, such as the new football locker room and workout facility at Flinn Stadium. He said he often has to remind people that a lot of these things come directly from the community’s generosity through donations, not from budget dollars.
“We just want to thank the community for supporting us during the blitz this week,” Embree said. “We’re excited to go look at the numbers, see where we are, and then get ready for the next phase of the campaign through November and December.”
For more information on the QPS Foundation or to support the Dream Big campaign, please visit qpsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.