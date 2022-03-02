QUINCY — Key goals for Quincy Public Schools shift in the draft 2022-23 district improvement plan.
“The biggest change is at the top, the leadership,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
The School Board last year set a goal to plan and execute a leadership succession plan and prepare the next QPS superintendent. This year, the goal shifts to transition to the leadership of Todd Pettit, named last week to succeed Webb in the superintendent’s job.
“A big part of the plan for me is to prepare the district for moving from me to Dr. Pettit,” Webb said.
As that happens, Webb anticipates more changes in the district improvement plan.
“As he does his assessment of where the district is, he may make recommendations to the board to move one direction or another,” Webb said. “He’s been in the district three years, but he brings fresh eyes and fresh perspective to the superintendent’s position. I think you’ll see some changes in not only what we’re going to be prioritizing, but how we prioritize them as well.”
Working with board members, Webb prepares the district improvement plan updated each year to target, in part, preparation and professional development, instruction, assessment and evaluation and change across QPS.
The School Board expects to adopt the plan in March, then next steps call for Webb to review the plan with district administrators, who then develop individual school improvement plans. Those plans are presented to the District Improvement Team in June and put into place for the start of the school year.
The district and school plans mesh, and “everything they do at the school level should support this plan,” Webb said.
Also new in the draft plan is a goal to improve the district’s position on equity, diversity, inclusion, dignity and belonging.
Webb sees that as an ongoing effort — already underway thanks to a district-wide committee targeting the issues — to meet student needs and target achievement gaps in Black, low-income and special education students.
“We need to continue to strive to meet the needs of all those students and to make them feel they have a sense of belonging in our school district and to be successful from pre-K all the way through,” Webb said.
Work will continue toward goals to increase student achievement and student growth, improve staff/school morale and staff retention rate and begin planning to implement community partnership and student career tech curriculum, instruction and placement.
Promoting fiscal responsibility, a goal for the past several years, was not included.
“The board is still very concerned about fiscal responsibility, but for this plan it wasn’t on the front burner,” Webb said.
The district is in its “best fiscal situation” in years due to federal funding tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and the board’s conservative fiscal stance.
“They made cuts four years ago. They’ve kept a close eye on the finances, and they’ve got us into a pretty good situation right now,” Webb said.
“We’re going to have to spend some money over the next few years to be a competitive employer in our community, our state and country. The cost of everything is going up, and school districts are dealing with that too, but we’re in really good shape right now.”
