QUINCY — In the midst of packing up her classroom, Marci Keller paused to look back on the 2022-23 school year and its accomplishments.
Quincy Public Schools staff gathered Wednesday for an end-of-year celebration to recognize retirees, award winners and accomplishments of district buildings and departments.
“A day like this is really very positive and uplifting for educators,” said Keller, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln-Douglas who will shift next year to teaching music at Rooney.
“You get to see all the good things that have happened, feel good about all you have done and accomplished, then get ready to head into summer, recharge and take it all on again the following year.”
Superintendent Todd Pettit said school districts measure years in days and minutes — or 181 days, with 177 to serve students, and 74,340 minutes with students.
Of those minutes, “it’s probably a handful that made a difference for many students. It’s the small everyday things that you do that make a difference for our students, for each other,” School Board President Shelley Arns said. “We do recognize each one of you, appreciate you.”
Staff members this year overcame challenges and experienced accomplishments by giving of themselves.
“You spent time and energy building relationships with your students as I challenged you to do at our opening day celebration in August,” Pettit said. “Take time to relax, refresh and enjoy family and friends. You will need this time to come back in August ready for the start of the 2023-24 school year.”
School and department leaders shared accomplishments from the year from an 8% increase in the QHS graduation rate to a decrease in student discipline along with an increase in class completion and participation at the Academy.
“It’s an accomplishment — what we achieved with the students,” said Robyn Sprenger, an occupational therapist who works in QPS and in the Central district.
Pettit presented the Tom Lane Award for outstanding support staff person of the year to Christopher Turner, a school support family liaison at Quincy Junior High School.
Turner, hired specifically to work with a group of minority students to help ensure they will graduate, “does so much more,” according to his nomination for the award. “He works to get both students and family connected, to show them the power that is education … and helped rebuild trust between families and our schools.”
Quincy High School teacher Brenda Stalder was presented the George C. Meyer Award for the outstanding educator of the year.
“George Meyer was such a respected educator that receiving an award named after him is a true honor,” Stalder said. "I’m so lucky to have a job that I love and to be able to work with students who are just delightful and make me laugh every day. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Building and department leaders also recognized the district’s 30 retirees, applauding their years of service.
“The most important thing for today is celebrating the retirees,” said Jenna Valeu, a school support family liaison at Rooney. “It means a lot for us to send them off.”
Early Childhood and Family Center Enrollment Coordinator Glenn Hogge said it’s important just to bring staff together.
“As large of a district as we are, we really don’t ever get together as a group that much except the very beginning and the very end. It’s nice to come together as a whole district, not just the individual schools,” he said.
The celebration wrapped up a year that after the pandemic “was a little more back to the real world, a little more settled,” Hogge said. “I think next year will be even better.”
