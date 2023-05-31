QPS Celebration 23

Quincy Public Schools staff head into the junior high Wednesday morning for the district's year-end celebration. The celebration recognized retirees, award winners and accomplishments of district building and departments.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — In the midst of packing up her classroom, Marci Keller paused to look back on the 2022-23 school year and its accomplishments.

Quincy Public Schools staff gathered Wednesday for an end-of-year celebration to recognize retirees, award winners and accomplishments of district buildings and departments.

