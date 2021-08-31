QUINCY — Two weeks into the school year, officials with Quincy Public Schools believe the new process for monitoring close contacts to COVID-19 cases is working well.
“We are working closely with the health department,” QPS Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said. “It seems to be going a lot smoother than when we first started.”
QPS nurses last year handled all contact tracing, but this year, QPS staff determines close contacts of positive cases and whether they were masked, unmasked or wearing a face shield, then supplies that list to the Adams County Health Department.
The department then contacts individuals or families with information about quarantine and testing options.
“Schools aren’t trying to make the decision on their own,” QPS Attorney David Penn said. “They let the health department decide. Whatever the health department decides, they try to follow.”
Close contacts are measured three feet from a COVID-positive person wearing a mask and six feet from one wearing a shield or unmasked.
“When everybody is properly masked, then the close contacts within three feet are allowed to test to stay. They test on days 1, 3, 5 and 7 and stay in school the entire time,” Kirby said.
An option for close contacts who weren’t wearing a mask properly, were unmasked at lunch or wearing a shield, can quarantine and test on the seventh day. If the test is negative, the person can return to school and watch for symptoms for 14 days.
Following the guidelines is “very important as we’re trying to prevent spread in schools, keep everybody safe and stay open,” Kirby said.
Fully-vaccinated and properly masked close contacts watch for symptoms but do not need to quarantine or test to stay.
“The districts, at least Quincy, has taken the stand to follow the recommendations of the health department and not allow close contact students into school,” Penn said. “It’s not a quarantine. It’s just saying the student can’t come into school. A quarantine means you stay in your house, stay away from people. That’s not what school districts are trying to do.”
It’s an important distinction, Penn said.
“We can’t quarantine somebody,” he said. “We don’t have the power, but we do have the right to operate and maintain schools consistent with the department of public health guidance and the executive order.”
Schools also can keep students away from the classroom to avoid transmission of other illnesses or conditions such as head lice.
A formal quarantine beyond an initial 48 hours, without the individual’s consent, requires a court order.
The Adams County state’s attorney’s office has said it would address quarantine order requests on a case-by-case basis.
Parents have argued with local School Boards over mask requirements and close-contact quarantine recommendations for healthy children — and they’re not willing to keep kids out of school.
“Close contacts are an issue, more upsetting to people,” Penn said. Last year, “most people didn’t challenge it. If they got a phone call, they quarantined.”