QUINCY — A new award recognizes legends of Quincy Public Schools.
The School Board recognized the first four Legend Award winners — the late Bill Brothers, Bill Fessler, Dick Moore and Charles Akright — with a presentation to their families at the start of Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.
“All four of them were just really part of the Blue Devil family and had been part of the Blue Devil family for decades,” Board President Sayeed Ali said.
The deaths of the four men just nine days apart in late October and early November spurred the board to establish the award to recognize people Ali described as “long-term impact players” for the school district.
Superintendent Roy Webb “has his Blue Devil coin. If you’re an athlete, you can get in the Blue Devil Hall of Fame. There’s certain staff awards, but the School Board doesn’t really have an annual award,” Ali said.
“There’s no way to measure how important these four men have been to this district, but we do know it’s legendary. They have their fingerprints all over this school system,” Ali said. “For 50, 60, 70 years, these guys lived a life of service. They served God, served our country, community, school district and, most important probably to all of us, our children. That’s why the QPS Board of Education decided to establish the Legend Award.”
Fessler spent 33 years as an educator, mostly in QPS as a teacher and principal, and inspired two of his children to become teachers.
Brothers retired from the Quincy Fire Department, then started driving a bus full-time for QPS until he retired a second time.
Akright was a teacher, principal and Title IV director over a 36-year career in QPS, retired from education as the assistant regional superintendent and then was ordained as a deacon with the Anglican Church.
Moore, a member of the Blue Devil Hall of Fame, taught at Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School, retired as QHS assistant principal and was a true Blue Devil fanatic.
“We picture blue Devils leading with confidence, compassion, character and integrity. The reason that is all of our identity is because over the past 100-plus years we’ve had incredible men and women show us how well that works,” Ali said. “The majority of the board was born and raised in Quincy and learned lessons directly or indirectly from these four individuals.”
Plans call for presenting the award again in January 2023.
“Hopefully it’s something we can do on an annual basis to shine a spotlight on some of the people who have done just a tremendous amount of work for QPS,” Ali said. “We have a lot of people that have done legendary things for QPS. We just thought it would be nice if we’d start recognizing that.”
