QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
“They’ll review the terms. They’ll take a vote. Our vote will be at the June board meeting,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “With only 11 people in that membership, it should be a quick process.”
The School Board meets June 22.
With terms similar to the new contract the School Board ratified last week with the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, “we expect passage,” Webb said.
The three-year agreement between QPS and QF, its largest union, called for a 4% raise each year for all subgroups covered under the agreement, with some getting a dollar increase during the first year to meet the state’s $15 minimum wage requirement as well as make pay more competitive for the jobs.
Bus drivers will get a $5 increase for the 2022-23 school year. Food services and special education paraprofessionals will get a $3 increase, and security will get a $2 increase.
QF represents some 90% of QPS employees, with others represented by the IBEW and the Service Employees International Union.
School Board members Carol Nichols and Rachael Petty represent the board in talks with IBEW, which began last Thursday, and with SEIU, which begin June 8.
“We’re expecting good conversation with SEIU,” Webb said. “We expect to have a good exchange of ideas and dialogue.”
The IBEW represents district maintenance employees, and the SEIU represents a few cooks and bus drivers, mostly at the Early Childhood and Family Center, and custodians from ECFC.
The other union contracts tend to mirror the district’s agreement with QF.
