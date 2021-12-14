QUINCY — A proposal headed to the Quincy School Board would consolidate the district’s transportation operations at Flinn Stadium.
Quincy Public Schools now parks buses at Flinn and at its facility at 20th and Hampshire, with about two-thirds of the staff based at Flinn and the rest along with administration housed at 20th.
Board member Richard McNay outlined a plan Tuesday for the Building Committee to base all buses and staff at Flinn.
Plans call for a new building on the north side of the current parking lot at Flinn and additional parking for buses on property owned by the Quincy Park District to the west.
McNay said he’s met with Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks and Board President Roger Leenerts about the plan.
“They’ve straw-polled their commissioners and tentatively they have cautiously given us a yes that we could obtain a strip of land between our existing parking lot and that soccer field,” McNay said. “Right now the ball’s in our court if we want to move forward.”
If the School Board agrees to move forward, McNay hopes to see construction begin this spring with the facility ready as soon as December 2022 or spring 2023.
The district will work with Klingner and Associates on the facility, featuring office space and maintenance bays, and although the cost has not yet been determined, we’re hoping we can do this project for under $2 million,” McNay said.
Project funding could come from money remaining from the $89 million building referendum, proceeds from selling the old elementary buildings and from the working cash fund, but “this is all at the very beginning stages,” McNay said.
Frericks, who confirmed meeting with McNay, said the school district already has an easement from the park district for a portion of the entrance of the Flinn lot. Commissioners are willing to discuss and consider any proposals from the school district, but expanding the easement may not be the best option.
“If they’re wanting to build something, a parking lot, I think they need to obtain the parcel they want,” Frericks said. “You don’t want to make improvements on someone else’s property without ownership.”
McNay said the strip of park district land would provide space to park about 45 buses — and the same amount of cars for large events at Flinn — with space for around another 30 buses on the north side of the lot.
“We’re still going to end up with 10 vehicles parked in the middle of the parking lot that might need to be moved during big events,” McNay said.
But the plan shifts buses away from 20th Street.
“We could eliminate the noise problem on 20th Street, eliminate the congestion problem on 20th Street,” McNay said.
An informal complaint filed by LeRoy Rossmiller, 2101 Hampshire, requests an investigation by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency into air pollution and noise from the 20th and Hampshire site.
An IEPA investigator has been assigned to the complaint, and “we’ll be cooperative with the investigation,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We deal with complaints from time to time, but this is the first EPA complaint I’ve had.”
McNay said the new building would provide improved facilities for employees and streamline department operations.
“We would eliminate shuttling buses from 20th Street to Flinn Stadium and from Flinn back to 20th,” he said. “Right now all vehicles parked at Flinn have to go to 20th Street for maintenance, and all vehicles at 20th Street have to go to Flinn for fuel.”
Longer-term, freeing up the 20th Street space also could allow the district’s maintenance department to move from its Seventh and Jersey site.
“We can make either place work, but the new parking lot there would be very beneficial for our trucks and equipment,” said Dane Barnes, the district’s maintenance director.
Also Tuesday, committee members agreed to recommend the School Board replace the roof on the transportation facility at 20th and Hampshire with a bid of $283,180 from Full Service Roofing.
The price for the 20-year EPDM membrane roof was some $15,000 higher than Full Service’s bid for a TPO membrane roof, but “the lead time for the materials is the biggest issue,” Barnes said. “If we do stick with TPO, we will not be able to do that this summer. The material is not available.”
In other action, the committee also heard updates on several health life safety projects.
A pre-bid meeting is set for Dec. 22 on the roof project with a bid opening on Jan. 7 on the board office roof.
Some preparatory work for next summer’s continued renovations at Quincy Junior High School will be done over winter break, Barnes said, and he’s waiting on additional information on two other projects — the board office facade and the Quincy High School rigging and curtain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.