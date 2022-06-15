QPS K-5 Summer Academy focuses on literacy

QUINCY — When teacher Pam Havermale quizzed students on the sounds letters make, Leila White quickly identified each one on the alphabet sheet.
“Easy,” the incoming first-grader said. “Easy-peasy.”
Identifying letter sounds they hear, saying the sounds themselves and writing each of the letters are key for this year’s Summer Academy students who just wrapped up kindergarten in Quincy Public Schools.
Leila loves her summer school class taught by Havermale and Julie Allen.
“It’s short and easy,” she said.
“You can do fun stuff before you leave,” classmate Jackson Cantrell said.
Around 300 K-5 students focus on literacy in 90-minute morning sessions at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary. A variety of activities from reading aloud to working on computers reinforce what students learned during the school year.
“It’s just to find a little more joy in learning and to be able to hold onto some of the learning they got through the school year so they don’t slide back too much,” Havermale said.
Perhaps most important, Summer Academy gives kids a little more time in the classroom.
“We always notice that fourth quarter growth. For some kids, that lightbulb has just gone off, and they need extra time,” Allen said. “The smaller class settings that we have and the two teachers, we’re able to meet the needs of kids and provide them with extra support.”
After watching a video and choosing a book to take home thanks to the Quincy Service League’s RIF Project, the students listened Tuesday morning as Havermale read “Tickly Octopus” and thought about what the little octopus learned by the end of the story.
“New things,” Hunter Rose said.
“What do you learn in summer school? New things,” Havermale said. “You might learn a new word, a new letter, a new friend.”
Divided into three groups, students worked on computers, wrote words with Havermale on small LCD boards and read a book aloud with Allen.
“I learned my sounds of the ABCs, upper case and lower case,” Leila said. “I have fun.”
So do the teachers, who learn some things right along with the students.
“Even though we’ve done it for several years, we learn so much from each other to try in our classroom,” Allen said. “Summer school is an opportunity to try things you don’t have the opportunity to try in the classroom. With the professional development we take away from here, we have the opportunity to try it in a smaller setting before going into the fall with a new class.”
