QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools wants to take another step to keep hate speech out of the classroom.
The school district’s diversity and inclusion team proposed a hate speech and action policy to address ongoing concerns.
“We’ve had some incidents in the past with inappropriate hate speech being used,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “This clearly tells how that will be addressed and that it’s not acceptable.”
Webb briefed the School Board Wednesday night on the proposed policy.
“This is just a heads-up to the board,” he said. “It will go through the Policy Committee as it normally would.”
Under the policy, QPS will not tolerate words, language or actions — referring to age, sex, race, physical or mental disabilities, religion and sexual orientation — that lessen the dignity of any individual, regardless of the intent or purpose.
“If offensive or demeaning words or actions are used, they must be met with swift and caring education, learning, re-direction and discipline,” the proposed policy said.
“The user of such language shall be required to go through an element of restorative justice. They should be educated on why we do not allow this type of discussion, or these words are not allowed anywhere in our schools … The person the words are directed toward shall feel supported and cared for.”
Also Wednesday, Webb updated the board on the school year, which has entered the second quarter.
“We did wrap up first quarter — conference champs in golf, cross country, boys and girls in both, soccer. Marching band had an amazing season,” Webb said. “This is parent-teacher conference week. It’s another stressful time for teachers. They’re hanging in there, preparing for conferences, and many of them are already done.”
In other action, board members:
• Approved a contract, software license and hosting agreement with Transfinder, a school bus routing software. Transfinder offers updates and is more user-friendly than the district’s current provider and is a preferred partner of Skyward, the student information system used in QPS.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a couple years,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “It should be a little more efficient for them and a little better communication from the transportation garage to families and parents.”
The cost for the Transfinder software is $32,480, which includes training and conversion from the Edulog software, for the first year and $12,350 for the second year.
Plans call for running both programs in the second semester and going live with Transfinder to start the 2022-23 school year.
• Agreed to close four inactive bank accounts.
All four “had a purpose a few years ago” and were active, but now are “starting to get charged fees,” Whicker said.
Money in the accounts, roughly $100,000, will transfer to the district’s education fund.
• Named former board member Sheldon Bailey, former QPS teacher Emily Pool, Chaddock Education Coordinator Janet Silas and Teen Reach Program Director Dennis Williams as community members of the District Improvement Team. They will join board members Shelley Arns and Rachael Petty, teachers Cheryl Vogler and Jess Thorsen and community members Pat Arnold and Laurel Klinkenberg.
• Responded to concerns about the board’s lack of engagement during the public comment portion of monthly meetings.
“The engagement that a lot of you talk about, we don’t do that at the School Board meetings. The community doesn’t want that. They don’t want arguing up here. I understand maybe people here sitting here would like that open dialogue, that back and forth,” Board President Sayeed Ali said.
Committee meetings “are always open,” Ali said, and offer an opportunity “to have open dialogue with our leaders, but there’s no cameras there.”
