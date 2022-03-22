QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools thinks it may have found a way to consolidate its transportation facilities and possibly house its maintenance facilities in the same location.
The School Board on Wednesday night will consider making an offer to buy the shuttered K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd.
Superintendent Roy Webb said the board explored several options to consolidate transportation operations now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium.
“This is the one they feel is going to be most cost-effective and most efficient,” Webb said. “The facility is in good condition. It has the right amount of indoor space, outdoor space and office space.”
The 55,000-square-foot building and 5.320-acre site is listed for $2.29 million by Mays LLC Realtors.
The multi-use sports venue, built in 2004 by Debbie and Greg Shierling, offered indoor soccer, volleyball and basketball. The Shierlings listed the property for sale in 2015 for just short of $2.4 million. The venue closed in 2020.
“I think it’s going to be good for the community, good for the school district as it could meet a lot of our needs,” Webb said.
The school district’s contract to buy the site will be contingent on full board approval of the purchase after the offer is accepted.
“What we’re voting on Wednesday is to make an offer and to pay earnest money,” Webb said. “If the offer is accepted, there will be another vote by the full board in public on approval of the purchase of the K&L Arena.”
Plans call for QPS to use capital funds left over from the building referendum and proceeds from the sale of the old schools to cover the cost.
The steel building “can easily be converted” to meet business needs and “could be used as a manufacturing or industrial space,” the real estate listing said.
“There will have to be some reconfiguration,” Webb said.
Site features include a kitchen, 5,000-square-feet of office space, more than 200 poured concrete parking spaces, multi-zoned heating and cooling and all utilities installed with major future expansion in mind.
QPS has been working with Klingner and Associates on plans to reconfigure the space, and work could begin by the summer if an offer is made and accepted. The cost involved to make the facility suit the district’s needs and the project timeline still need to be determined, but School Board member Richard McNay estimated the renovation cost at $750,000.
Also still to be determined is what happens with the arena’s existing basketball courts and soccer facilities.
“Is any of that going to remain in place? I don’t think that has been determined yet if it will be a shared facility or just make it a bus barn and maintenance facility,” Webb said. “The soccer coach and basketball coach would love it, but it’s not our number one priority.”
The school district has been looking at the possibility of consolidating its transportation facilities for several years
“I think the board’s going to be happy … to get this accomplished,” Webb said.
In December, board members agreed to work toward obtaining a strip of land from the Quincy Park District to merge operations at Flinn. Plans then called for a new building on the north or west side of the current parking lot at Flinn and additional parking for buses on property owned by the park district to the west.
McNay said cost and location were key factors in shifting to the K&L site.
“We will be locating in an industrial area versus out at Flinn where there is still residential areas to the north,” McNay said.
The fuel system at Flinn is “outdated,” McNay said, and part of the cost for renovations at K&L includes new fuel tanks and a fuel system for buses.
“Even if we build at Flinn, when there’s large events, they’re moving those buses over to the Crossing to make way for more parking for the public,” he said. “The savings in labor to the transportation department is another plus to move to K&L.”
