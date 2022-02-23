QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb and Incoming Superintendent Todd Pettit will work together to fill three key district leadership positions for the coming school year.
The Academy Director Lori Miles and Rooney Principal Melanie Schrand both plan to retire at the end of this school year, and also coming open is Pettit’s current post as K-12 Director of Music.
Webb said Wednesday night that the district will “work through a process” to fill the jobs over the next several months.
“I think we’ll have a lot of good candidates to draw from,” Webb said. “We just have to find the best.”
Webb expects to have candidates from outside the district and from within QPS.
“We have a pretty good bench,” Webb said.
Also Wednesday, Webb noted that a draft of the district improvement plan has been provided to board members.
The plan will be reviewed by the District Improvement Team prior to board approval, but “it’s worthwhile to read through,” Webb told board members. “Your goals are in there. If you want to revise anything, by all means let us know.”
In other action, the School Board:
• Approved the lowest of three bids, $412,200 from Goerlich Roofing, Inc., for roof replacement at the board office. Plans call for the work to be done over the summer.
• Recognized the district’s 19 All State Musicians.
• Agreed to add Amber Uppinghouse, senior vice president and director of retail operations for Homebank, to the Finance Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.